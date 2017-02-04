3 Airlines Serving In-Flight Food You Actually Want to Eat

Airplane food has been, since the dawn of time, literally a joke. Perhaps it just goes against nature that anything of culinary value could come from a tiny range-free kitchen 36,000ft in the sky. And yet, here I am, waiting to board a red-eye to Milan at JFK, trying my best to ignore the rumbling in my stomach that beckons me to Shake Shack or Panda Express. No, I must be strong; I will hold out for the in-flight meal, as counterintuitive as it may be.

Lower your tray tables and prepare to feast -- tasteless, texture-free piles of mush served in plastic trays are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Dim sum carts on Singapore Airlines are a favorite of acclaimed chef Ken Oringer. Morning passengers on United get a warm stroopwafel with their Illy coffee. However bizarre, airplane food is suddenly something you want to eat.