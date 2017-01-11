The Best Restaurant in America's 40 Biggest Airports

Austin-Bergstrom International

Austin, TX

Maudie’s Tex-Mex (Gate 12)

Although Salt Lick Taco Bar is right up there, our move is to hit this classic Austin Tex-Mex joint for queso, the specialty fajita tacos, or the enchiladas perfecto. Or, if you’re there in the morning, the sausage migas is silly good.



Baltimore-Washington International

Baltimore, MD

Obrycki’s Restaurant & Bar (Concourse B2. Although there is a smaller Obrycki’s A-Bar at Concourse A)

If you think you’re going to come to a Baltimore airport and not eat crabs, you are silly (and/or allergic to seafood?). Get a Crabby Mary, the famous spicy deviled crab cakes, and the Crisfield roasted oysters with crab and breadcrumbs on top. If I happen to walk by and see you ordering the barbecue chicken flatbread, I will walk to your table, throw it on the floor, and then apologize to your server and pay for the mess.

