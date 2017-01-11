The Best Airports in the US, According to Passengers

Watch out, Portland. You’re becoming that kid in the front of the class who everyone hates.

First, some of the world’s leading experts on beer named you the best beer city in America. Then SE Division landed as one of the top food neighborhood in the country, and you topped a bunch of other Internet “Best” lists for stuff like "quality of life" and “fitness” and "perfectly waxed mustaches."



But now? Now you’ve gotta go and be good at something most other cities suck at: airports. Yep. In a JD Power and Associates study, 21,009 travelers ranked Portland International (PDX to the cool kids) number one in user satisfaction among the country's largest airports, while Dallas’ Love Field and Southwest Florida International in Ft. Myers topped the list of medium-sized airports.



The study aggregated six factors: terminal facilities; airport accessibility; security check; baggage claim; check-in/baggage check; and terminal shopping. Each airport received a score on a 1,000 point scale, and the average was 725. FYI: in 2010, the average was 690, so good on America's airports for getting better at reading comprehension.