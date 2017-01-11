The 10 Most Surprisingly Great Airports in America

10. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Opened: 1980

Annual passengers: 101 million*

Pro tip: The airport hosts a live-music series during select months throughout the year (including the holidays), because this is basically a cultural center with flights.

Atlanta and Chicago O'Hare might be in a perpetual standoff for the title of "busiest airport in America/North America/The World [depending on how you define it]," but where a trip to O'Hare feels like punishment for the sins of a former life, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson feels like a day spent in an airport-themed amusement park full of top-notch concessions and an extensive collection of public art. Yes yes yes, Atlanta also tends to top many people's lists of "most loathed" airports because of how big and busy it is, but reality check: it is BIG and it is BUSY. While we could side-by-side this with O'Hare we'll just make it simple: everything O'Hare got wrong, Hartsfield-Jackson got right. The layout actually, oh, i dunno, makes sense, the way-finding signage is arguably the best in the US, and the terminals range from bright and clean to outright impeccable. The airport boasts a public art collection of more than 250 pieces, including various sculptures, installations, and a grand chandelier covered in thousands of Swarovski crystals, as well as rotating exhibits from local artists and private collectors, you know, like a museum. The restaurant options can legitimately be called "dining" options, too: One Flew South is considered among the best airport restaurants in the country, with "Southernational" cuisine and a truly excellent craft cocktail list. This is an airport you actually WANT to be stuck in.