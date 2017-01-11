Every Country in Europe, Ranked by Two Somewhat-Ignorant Americans

And though we assume no one will disagree with any of our rankings, if you do take odds with, say, our positioning of San Marino, feel free to use the comments section to have an extremely respectful and not-at-all-crazy debate. That, we’ve been told, is the sole purpose of Internet comment sections.

So, onto the rankings, as we prepare to hear from our grandmothers about the placement of Vatican City.



48. Belarus

If you want to go to a country that has 11,000 lakes and isn’t sure it’s totally over the whole Soviet Empire thing, Belarus is your comrade. Ranked worst in Europe in press freedom, and many other freedoms, it is essentially a totalitarian dictatorship that suppresses any non-authorized sentiments. Oh, and they’re pretty into soups made with goose blood.

