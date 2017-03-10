How to Scope Out Austin's Coolest Neighborhoods

“It’s where I love to go out for drinks with friends, especially on warm summer nights, grab a slice of pizza, occasionally chat with random strangers on the street. And yet, there’s a stark contrast. While I’m dressed up headed out for drinks, there are many homeless people there struggling, trying to sleep on the sidewalk or bench amid the partying.” - Nicole Cantu, local social worker

Where to eat: Moonshine for down-home Texas cooking, or Koriente if you’re headed to a show on Red River.

Where to drink: Where to begin (or end)? Beer lovers shouldn’t skip Easy Tiger. The boozy and somewhat bougie speakeasy Midnight Cowboy will satisfy cocktail lovers.

Your coffee fix: Halcyon’s coffee and s’mores on Fourth St will stabilize your head after you down a couple of absinthe cocktails at Péché, just a few doors down.