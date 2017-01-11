The 25 Best Beach Cities in America

Clear your mind, imagine a world map, and think about a country with great beaches. Who are you picturing? Australia, maybe -- possibly Mexico or Italy. Tell you what, though: bring it on, world, 'cause the United States is a beach behemoth. One of the top 10 countries on the planet for total coastline, and unlike some of coast-rich heavies ahead of it on that list (Canada, Russia, Norway), America pairs a little thermodynamic add-on I like to call "warmth" with its sand.

What about Brazil, you say. Or Greece. Well, the States has as much coastline as those two combined. And beyond sheer quantity, America has the diversity: four distinct coasts (we see you, Great Lakes), plus Hawaii. There's no better country in the world for scratching out your patch of sunny sand. The top American towns that grow up around these blissed-out beaches -- from the Mid-Atlantic to New Jersey, the West Coast to Michigan -- are almost by definition world-class. Narrowing down the best is no easy feat, but here are the 25 finest in the land.