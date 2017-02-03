5 Must-Visit Beach Towns on Mexico's Most Laid-Back Coast

Mexico is having a moment, as they say: Last year, over 25 million Americans flocked south of the border to bask in the country’s sun and sand -- bolstered, no doubt, by an (unfortunately) depressed peso. And while Mexico's bustling capital city and beach resort spots like Cancun tend to trap most of the tourists, the southeastern coastal state of Oaxaca is quietly attracting more and more flies.

It's not just the delicious mole and mezcal that make Oaxaca so damn appealing. It's the perfectly preserved colonial architecture, lush green mountain ranges, and -- most importantly, at this frigid time of year -- about 70 miles of pristine Pacific coastline. Head towards the water and you'll find a string of beautiful, unpretentious beach towns offering rest and relaxation of the highest caliber. Park your umbrella on just one, or hit 'em all: beach hopping > bar hopping.