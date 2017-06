The 13 American Beaches You Need to Hit This Summer

M otel 6, those legendary roadside purveyors of clean, comfortable rooms where Tom Bodett leaves the light on for you, conducted otel 6, those legendary roadside purveyors of clean, comfortable rooms where Tom Bodett leaves the light on for you, conducted a survey this year that showed a full 25 million Americans have never seen the ocean. And in a country that borders three oceans -- with one state completely surrounded by ocean -- that’s just a sad stat. Even if you have seen the ocean before, likely you haven’t been to every inch of coastline this great nation provides. And summer is the perfect time to fix either of those situations.

Of course, once you’ve decided to visit a beach, the big question becomes where. The obvious choices like California, Florida, and Hawaii are always nice picks. But some unexpected destinations like Michigan and Delaware also pack some serious beachside punch. So no matter where you live, or where you’re going, here are the 13 beaches you should make a point to hit this summer.