14 Beaches That Cement Australia As a World-Class Beach Capital

Sure, the waters surrounding Australia host hungry sharks, saltwater crocs, and deadly jellyfish, but if you think that the country’s shores are just some sort of underwater Outback, you’re sorely mistaken. Marked by some of the planet’s softest sands and most hypnotic waters, the continent’s 30,000 miles of coastline offers up more than 10,000 beaches, making a strong case for Australia as the place to beat for continental beach perfection.

Whether you’re a surfer or a sunbather, a deep-sea diver or a beach bum, the beaches of Australia are unlike any other. And in an effort to help you figure out exactly which cove of pure bliss is perfect for you we’ve compiled a list of our favorites. Consider them a starter kid to find your own ideal shore.