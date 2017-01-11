The Best Florida Beaches to Avoid Florida People

Boca Grande

The phrase "catching mullets" can mean a couple of different things in Florida. On one hand, it could mean heading to the Figure-8 school bus races (and/or the annual fish toss at the Flora-Bama) and peeping the innovative hairstyles. And on the other, you could actually be talking about casting nets across a couple of marsh islands and catching fish.

When it comes to Boca Grande, a small section of Gasparilla Island near Port Charlotte, we're referring to the latter. Once one of the state's major seafood hubs, the town's maritime/fishing history has given way to luxury vacation homes and peaceful, empty beaches. You'll have to cross three bridges and pay a $6 toll to get there, but it's well worth it -- the beach stays pretty empty save for the local residents and the dogs they bring with them.