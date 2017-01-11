The World's Finest Overlooked Beer Cities Worth Visiting

In most of the Americas and Europe, the "best" beer city is the one you're in now, provided it sells beer. But when you think more broadly, to the towns that beckon you for the beer, the list of places that warrant their own trip starts getting shorter. You probably could tick off Portland, San Diego, Asheville, and Munich Oktoberfest -- and then, where?

Well, you could look for several factors. You want to go to the great beers that, for whatever reason, have a hard time coming to you. Variety, another big one. Innovation, as well -- or straight-up iconoclasm. You might want to try an up-and-comer in a regional beer boom, or drink a local brew that doesn't get exported, or just enjoy an underappreciated area with beers galore. Lucky for you, thirsty reader, we have precisely those towns on tap.