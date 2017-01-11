The 15 American Cities With the Best Botanical Gardens

While our country has some awe-inspiring national parks, for the majority of people who dwell in cities, getting out to those parks to commune with nature isn't always easy. And, sure, there are a wealth of great city parks to escape the chaos, but on a nice day, they can be a gantlet of bikes and barking dogs. For a real oasis -- a slice of private forest amid the urban jungle -- find your way to a botanical garden.

Even on a whirlwind trip to a new city, you can regroup beside a calm pool or on a manicured path. Among the hundreds of botanical gardens and arboretums in America, these 15 cities have the most fantastic of the lot.