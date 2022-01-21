Escape into the Woods at These Cozy Cabins Across the US

They’re not luxury hotel suites or sprawling castles, but there’s something particularly comforting about cabins. It’s as if all that rustic timbre, glowing fire light, and nature just out the windows taps into our inner Paul Bunyans, signaling to some prehistoric version of ourselves that we can come inside from the big, wide wilderness and finally feel safe. Or we just like a warm drink by a cozy fire. Because cookie cutter is boring, we’ve looked for more varied designs that bring out all our woodsy feels. There are the classic styles our kid selves constructed out of Lincoln logs. There are A frames, truck cabins, and even treehouse cabins. And it’s also getting easier to find contemporary models where wood meets modern (and nature meets wifi). Whether you book one now for a winter vacation, or get in your deposit early for that idyllic summer sojourn, here are some of the best cabins you can rent across the country that will make you start to view cabin fever as a good thing.

Golden A-Frame Swanton, Maryland

Rates start at $175/night

Between all the provided fun things—think: hot tub, hanging chairs, board games, darts, and shuffleboard—it’s easy to never find a reason to leave this three-bedroom, pet-friendly cabin in Western Maryland. That said, the benefit of staying in this modern A-frame with a trendy black trim is having access to Sky Valley Community’s private lake, beach, picnic facilities, playground, basketball court, and in the winter, sledding trails. Book here.

Bed + Bough Dawsonville, Georgia

Rates start at $255/night

Another treetop getaway guaranteed to be a conversation starter is this luxurious cabin about an hour north of Atlanta. Host Debra spared no expense in furnishing it with a king-size bed, queen-size sleeper sofa, full bathroom, kitchenette—complete with a retro Galanz refrigerator—and heating and AC. There’s even WiFi. Downstairs, on the ground floor (a.k.a. forest floor), guests find a fire pit, picnic table, and pizza oven. After 174 reviews, the property is averaging an astounding 4.97 stars. Book here.

Tyson’s Truck Columbus, Ohio

Rates start at $118/night

Sure, you can reserve a traditional cabin at this KOA rental in Columbus. But why not book the one-of-a-kind cabin on wheels? Parked in a family-friendly campground with lots of amenities, Tyson’s Truck sleeps four in its queen-size bunk beds. It’s sparsely furnished—BYO linens and dishes, so it is still a version of camping—but it is outfitted with heat, AC, and a Smart TV. There’s also a coffee maker, microwave, mini fridge, and toaster. Outside, there’s a charcoal grill, fire pit, and picnic table. Book here.

Chico Luxury Cabins Pray, Montana

Rates start at $250/night

Come for the views—after all, it’s Montana’s picturesque Paradise Valley—and stay for the cabin. These luxury lodges at historic Chico Hot Springs Resort include access to the naturally heated pools and award-winning restaurant and saloon, both just a few hundred yards away. Each cabin pays homage to its Western roots with décor you’d expect to see in an episode of “Yellowstone” (also set near Livingston). Each cabin has a king-size bed and a spa tub for private soaking. Book here.

Piaule Catskill, New York

Rates start at $400/night

Billing itself as a “landscape hotel,” Piaule (which means “pad” in French) is proud of its head-turning architecture. Its 24 box-like contemporary cabins sit on stilts just a few feet off the ground. They each feature a floor-to-ceiling glass wall that opens up to the forest outside and lets in a flood of natural light. Everything inside is high quality, but also unassumingly modern and minimalistic. Double cabins with two identical bedrooms and bathrooms are perfect for groups. Book here.

Cabin with a cabin Terre Haute, Indiana

Rates start at $200/night

Get two cabins for the price of one when you book this Peaceful Pines property, just 80 miles west of Indianapolis. It’s worth noting it has a perfect 5-star average rating from more than 100 reviews. The main cabin, which sleeps four, boasts heated stone floors, a canopy bed, laundry room, and back deck with hot tub and bar area. The guest cabin, which is just a stone’s throw away, is “loft meets modern farmhouse.” It includes a full bath, windows looking out onto a forested pond, and a well-stocked kitchenette. Book here.

AutoCamp Yosemite Midpines, California

Rates start at $479/night

AutoCamp may be best known for its renovated Airstream suites, but they’re winning at cabins, too. Think classic cabin exterior, except with luxurious, spa-inspired décor and furnishings. Each cabin sleeps up to five people and has a galley-style kitchenette and a private outdoor space complete with grill, firepit, and porch swing. While some guests never leave, a daily YARTS shuttle takes others into nearby Yosemite National Park for the day. Book here.

The Pioneer Guest Cabins Crested Butte, Colorado

Rates start at $229/night

No need to worry about close neighbors at this cabin compound in Colorado, featuring eight Insta-worthy cabins spaced out over 10 acres—all of it just 10 minutes from downtown Crested Butte. At The Pioneer Guest Cabins, you can never have too much chopped firewood on hand. One of the largest cabins, the two-story Alpenglow escape, features both a wood-burning fireplace and a wood-burning stove. Outside, guests have access to a fire pit and a creekside hot tub. Book here.

Modern Mountain A-Frame Garden Valley, Idaho

Rates start at $224/night

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom cabin is just an hour north of Boise in a scenic Idaho mountain valley. It’s perfect for small groups looking for easy access to popular trailheads. There are even two outdoor patios. Creature comforts include a Keurig, blackout curtains, satellite internet, and central heating and air conditioning. You could use the central heating, but for extra warmth and ambiance, there’s also a wood burning fireplace. The property has an impressive rating of 4.97 stars from nearly 90 reviews. Book here.

Cowboy Heaven Cabins Big Sky, Montana

Rates start at $569/night

Don’t be fooled by the name—at these slopeside cabins at one of the biggest ski resorts in the country, you’re more likely to run into powder hounds on snowboards than ranch hands on horseback. That said, style-wise, the architecture is authentic to Montana. Each cabin sleeps up to six, and guests can gather around the indoor fireplace or in the outdoor hot tub. The latter provides panoramic views of the majestic Spanish Peaks. Book here.

Smoky Mountain Reserve with porch hot tub Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Rates start at $292/night

The town of Gatlinburg seems to be the expert at porch life. And you’re going to want an amazing porch to take in the incredible views of the Great Smoky Mountains, unrolling seemingly from beneath your feet out on the wooden deck. In a town overflowing with cabins, we went with a super chic and stylish option, with sliding barn doors, simple mirrors, and floor to ceiling paneless windows. It’s almost hard to find a porch without a hot tub in Tennessee, but this cabin’s rolling bubbles come with a screened-in porch, so you don’t have to deal with bugs in your wine. And the cabin sits within a resort, so there’s additionally no need to worry about bears. Book here.

The Cabins at Crabtree Falls Nelson County, Virginia

Rates start at $165/night

These five cabins located on the sunrise side of the Blue Ridge Mountains range from a 1798 Appalachian model with exposed wood beams (and recently-added indoor plumbing) to your quintessential modern-day cabin outfitted with a gas range and hot tub. All of the cabins are situated near the Tye River. In fact, they’re so close to the largest vertical drop waterfall east of the Mississippi River, guests can hear the tumbling cascades from their front porch. Book here.

Lake Murray Floating Cabins Lake Murray, Oklahoma

Rates start at $300/night

Waterfront isn’t close enough at this popular vacation spot. Here, floating villas on a crystal-clear lake masquerade as cabins. They range in size—catering to up to 18 guests—and have central heating and air conditioning (so daringly modern, despite the rustic-ness!). They also have spiral staircases leading up to spacious sleeping lofts. Take in 360-degree lake views inside Oklahoma’s largest and oldest state park. Because these floating cabins sell out months in advance, reserve early. Book here.

Cottonwood treehouse cabin Sioux City, Nebraska

Rates start at $166/night

Apparently, some travelers like their cabins in the air, because this cabin up in a tree has a highly impressive rating of 4.92 stars from more than 400 reviews on Airbnb. This eye-catching design in the “Cornhusker State” is constructed of repurposed materials carefully cradled by two towering cottonwood trees. Despite being located nearly 20 feet off the ground, “Kottage Knechtion” comes with AC, two outdoor decks, a private shower, and even an indoor fireplace. Book here.

BlissWood Sunset Pond Cabin Cat Spring, Texas

Rates start at $179/night

This cozy one-bedroom retreat is tucked away on a 350-acre working ranch, just an hour’s drive from Houston. Not only does it come with its own private hot tub and shower, it also includes a private pond complete with a fishing pier. Relax in the front porch’s obligatory pair of rocking chairs, or step inside (on a cowhide rug in typical Texas fashion), before sinking into a leather sofa or custom log furniture. Meanwhile, the cabin’s wooden walls are adorned with the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning Texan photographer Skeeter Hagler. Book here.

Kimpton Hotel Born Denver, Colorado

Rates start at $209/night

For big cabin vibes in the big city, consider this mile-high boutique hotel in Denver. It’s urban, yet cozy—seemingly borrowing its design inspiration from cabin-themed PInterest boards. Think centerpiece stone fireplace, plenty of plaid upholstery, warm wood paneling, and rustic leather furniture that looks more like it belongs in the family cabin than a four-star hotel next door to Union Station. The on-site wine bar even specializes in a venison hot dog toasted over a wood-fired grill. Book here.