Book These Cabins and Campsites Along the 2024 Eclipse Path Before They Sell Out

The wondrous skies are at it again. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will make its way across North America, from the Pacific coast of Mexico to the seaside provinces of Canada. And this one’s especially magical: The duration of totality will last up to four minutes and 27 seconds, almost double that of the eclipse many of us witnessed in 2017. In the United States, the shadow’s path will stretch in a band from Texas to Maine, and while it’s set to hit some big cities like Austin, Syracuse, and Montreal, there’ll be nothing like witnessing it from the great outdoors. Whether you’re camping out in an RV in the South or staying warm in a cozy cabin up north, you’re bound to get the best experience outside. Sure, we might be a year out, but celestial phenomena like these don’t happen very often—if you miss this one, you’ll have to wait 20(!) years until the next total eclipse hits the US—and many people book top spots a year in advance regardless of heavenly light shows, so it’s imperative to plan ahead. Cities like Boston, New York, and Philadelphia are still 200 miles outside of the path of totality, so we’re looking at a mass travel event with skyrocketing campsite demand. State parks like Arkansas’ Petit Jean, for instance, have already reached their reservation limits. Luckily, it’s still early enough to claim some spots, and we’ve rounded up the very best retreats along the path of totality across North America. So grab yourself some ISO-certified-safe glasses and pat yourself on the back: You’re about to secure a year’s worth of vacation anticipation.

Safari tent in Whitney, Texas Price: $800/night

Texas has some solar luck: The entire metropolitan area of Dallas and Fort Worth will fall in the path of totality. But if you’re looking to sleep under the stars, the Hill Country is where it’s at. For the ultimate glamping experience, book a stay with Oasis, a boutique campground and RV park in Whitney, Texas. April in Texas boasts some exceptional weather, so you’ll have no issue bearing it al fresco in this secluded safari tent, fully furnished with a queen size bed, fire ring, and free Wi-Fi.

Gulpha Gorge Campground in Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas Price: $34/night

The total solar eclipse will hit Arkansas at 1:45pm CDT, which means you’ll need to kill some time in the morning—and what better way to do so than with a leisurely soak in some thermal waters? Hot Springs National Park is the oldest park in the US to have national protection, and its creekside campsite sits just below that sun-and-moon collision. You can’t book dates for April until early October this year, so we recommend bookmarking it and checking back as often as a Swiftie waiting for Taylor tickets. Good luck to you.

Billy Creek Campground in Muse, Oklahoma Price: free

For a camping experience right by the water, head to Billy Creek campground in Ouachita National Forest. Here you can wade in the crystal clear waters of Billy Creek or dive into the Blue Hole as you watch the eclipse unfold. With 12 camp spots surrounded by pine trees (including primitive sites for more nature immersion), this campground is situated between many hiking trails that give you a view of the surrounding forest. Or you can take in the views at one of many vistas on Talimena scenic drive. Sites are available first-come, first-serve, so you might want to drive over a couple days in advance. And if all those spots are taken, you’ll find 23 other similar ones at nearby Winding Stair Campground. The Roost in Ironton, Missouri Price: $105/night

This spot is ideal for a large group of friends who would love nothing more than to celebrate the eclipse in good company. The site, which can fit up to 20 people, is located in the Arcadia Valley Outdoors Land, an artsy campground nestled on the backside of Shepherd Mountain in Arcadia Valley, Missouri. Four micro sites, which each include two or more tent pads, surround a central common area, complete with a large fire pit. From here, you’re a short distance away from Elephant Rocks State Park, Tom Sauk Mountain, and Mark Twain National Forest. Getaway cabin in Columbia, Indiana Price: $227/night

Located just an hour away from Indianapolis, this tiny, Getaway cabin is perfectly minimalist, yet has everything you need, like a hot shower, two-burner stove, and most importantly, a cell phone lockbox, so you can disconnect completely and immerse yourself in nature—after all, the beauty of a solar eclipse can’t be captured on an iPhone camera. Go bird-watching on the nearby Shawnee and Lenape trail, or visit the Hard Truth distillery for a tasting. Treehouse cabin in Sunbury, Ohio Price: $340/night

This charming treehouse cabin in Sunbury, Ohio is the ultimate lookout spot for some stellar viewing. Keep warm up top (don’t worry, there’s a bathroom), then descend to the beautiful patio on the lower level, which features plenty of outdoor seating, a fire ring, and a Propane grill. You’re sure to have a bonfire camp story you can reuse for years.

Camp Sherwin in Lake City, Pennsylvania Price: $83/night

While Pennsylvania will only experience a sliver of the path, Erie and the other lakeside towns promise a spectacular sight. But it’s bound to be a bit chilly, so best to hole up in a cabin on the water. Camp Sherwin is part of a YMCA site (no, you don’t need to be a member) equipped with adorable cabins ranging from tiny to large lodges, in addition to regular camp and RV sites. The views of the lake alone are reason enough to book any time of year, but this upcoming April is already a particularly popular exception thanks to the eclipse. It will technically still be the winter season, so running water probably won’t be ready to go yet, but the cabins do have heat—consider it somewhere between camping and glamping. The camp is also conveniently located in the heart of Wine Country, so you’ll be surrounded by the smell of grapes from 23 surrounding wineries.

A-frame cabin in Angelica, New York Price: $155/night

The only thing cuter than a tiny cabin is a tiny, A-shaped cabin. Heavy on the hygge, this lodging is perfectly fit for two, dressed in fairy lights, faux sheepskin rugs, and warm blankets. It comes with a firepit and firewood to keep you extra warm, and in case the eclipse inspires writerly thoughts, you’ve got a drop-down desk. The site is located in upstate New York’s Amish country, which is teeming with wildlife like white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and rabbits, and only ten minutes away from the Genesee River.

Meadow Brook cabin in Medway, Maine Price: $275/night

When it comes to optimal weather for the solar eclipse, things get a little complicated in Maine, where mountains in the west generate higher amounts of clouds. So head northeast to Medway, where you can book this rustic cabin on the shore of the East Branch of the Penobscot River. You’ll have easy access to the Penobscot River Trails, Katahdin Woods, and Waters National Monument.

Cabin with cedar hot tub in Quarryville, New Brunswick, Canada Price: $1,080 CAD/night Picture it: It’s a chilly day in the Canadian wilderness, and you’re about to watch the planetary phenomenon unfold from the comfort of your humongous, cedar hot tub. This one’s located right along the Doyles Brook, so expect scenic views from every corner of this light-filled home. This site is also host to an ATV trail and fishing opportunities, so you’ll be entertained while you wait for the eclipse to hit Canada, the last stop on its grand tour.