Travel 11 Campsites for an Unforgettable Arizona Wilderness Experience Sometimes, “great outdoors” is an understatement.

As the world grapples with the current reality, the great outdoors have become a welcome respite. Biking is on the rise. RVs became mobile motels for a new generation of traveler. And camping (and clamping) is a now go-to weekend activity for backcountry aficionados and newbies alike. With fall in full swing, Arizona might just be the ideal camping destination. With its wildly diverse wilderness, the state is a massive playground for campers of all walks, whether you’re seeking a trip to one of the country’s most celebrated national parks or one of its most underrated. Here, jaw-dropping vistas can be discovered after a long hike or by simply pulling off the road. You’ll find red-rock deserts and dense forests, waterfalls and dry basins… and much of it’s all-seasons. Whether you’re looking to flee Phoenix or stop off for a while in the middle of a monthlong voyage, these are the Arizona campsites you need to hit.

Bonita Canyon Campground Chiricahuas Mountains

This wonderland of rocks is nestled within Southern Arizona’s Chiricahuas Mountains, where incredible towering geologic formations encompass the alien landscape around Bonita Campground. There are gobs of accessible hiking trails, caves, and rhyolite rock pinnacles to explore here. But the incredibly dark skies steal the show, according to Amy C. Oliver, a public affairs officer for the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador.



"Stepping out of the tent into the dark in the Chiricahuas, I was certain that I was stepping directly into the night sky," says Oliver. "The thickness of the stars and the Milky Way was almost palpable. Here, the Milky Way and Zodiacal light are known to both grace the skies, and it's one of the few places that remains at the very bottom of the light pollution scale, meaning that the darkness you experience is the truest dark of all. You can't get much more perfect night sky viewing, unless you have a rocket." Painted Desert Ranger Cabin Petrified Forest National Park, Homolovi State Park

Want to get away? Like, really get away? This standalone backcountry cabin located just outside of the boundaries of Petrified Forest National Park—renowned for its colorful badlands and awe-inspiring nighttime stargazing ops—is about as far away as you can get. Outfitted with just the right amount of amenities, the remote escape offers an idyllic experience for seasoned backcountry campers seeking some solitude. Getting there is an adventure in itself: The cabin is accessible by off-road capable vehicles or by hiking from the neighboring park.

Under Canvas / Bailey Made

Clints Well Campground, Kehl Springs Campground Mogollon Rim, Coconino National Forest

"The Mogollon Rim is great for any type of camper," says former Arizona resident, van lifer, and travel blogger Kate Moore. "The road to The Rim is paved and not very curvy, so you can easily get an RV to the top. There's a paved hiking path along the rim that has some fantastic views. It's relatively flat and easy for anyone to walk. The best part about the rim is the weather: You get a fresh breeze because of the geography so it stays fairly cool year-round. And the lack of humidity means there are hardly any bugs."

The Cozy Peach Schnepf Farms

Located just minutes from Phoenix and positioned on Schnepf Farms' peach grove, the Cozy Peach offers nearby city-dwellers and wanderlusters from all-over the chance to get outside and connect with nature, without leaving too many of the comforts of modern life behind. The renovated retro Airstreams are equipped with an air-conditioning unit (because, Arizona), plush bedding, nice bathrooms, a flatscreen tv, and everything you need to make coffee in the morning. Each "campsite" has its own real grass front yard, brick patio, and individual firepit and bbq propane grill. In addition to the sweeping panoramic views of the San Tan Mountains, you can find freshly-baked goodies, like the best peach pie you'll ever have, just around the corner.

The View Campground Monument Valley

Monument Valley is basically the image that comes to mind when anyone who's not from Arizona thinks of Arizona. It's undeniably the picture of the American Southwest. And not only can you visit the iconic sandstone buttes, you can camp just outside of the park limits. The View Campground certainly lives up to its name: Equipped with both RV sites and wilderness campsites, it's positioned on the cliff side of the park, which undoubtedly makes for some impeccable sunrise views to enjoy with your instant camp coffee.

Bonito Campground Coconino National Forest

Just outside of Flagstaff and minutes away from Sunset Crater Volcano, this campground—named for the Bonito Lava Flow—is peppered with cinder cones, lava caves, and petrified rock bubbles that give it an seemingly otherworldly appearance. And according to Coconino Astronomical Society (CAS) member Klaus Brasch, the area is also prime for incredible nighttime stargazing thanks in large part to nearby Flagstaff's designation as the first International Dark Skies City. "That means you can enjoy spectacular naked eye views of the Milky Way, something most big cities these days can't see at all, Brasch says. "Telescopically you can see many of the gems of astronomy, star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies. You can also enjoy meteor showers and great views of the moon. The area is also a haven for astrophotographers as you can imagine." "When you come here, avoid any time near or around full moon which washes out many other fainter objects," he adds" Pine Flat Campground Oak Creek Canyon, Sedona

Sedona's impressive lineup of scenic lookouts, hiking trails, and unbeatable all-season scenery are prime for a little campfire action. Enter Pine Flat, a postcard-perfect campground located along Oak Creek Canyon that's set against a backdrop of orangey, red-hued rocks, and towering ponderosa pines all a scant 12 miles from Sedona's city limits. This well-frequented destination is also just a stone's throw from Slide Rock State Park. Here, adventure seekers will find a popular swimming hole and an incredible natural waterslide that offers a thrilling, white-knuckle ride that spans 80-feet across a smooth sandstone surface.