Canada's Most Beautiful National Parks That Might Be More Crowded Soon

America's national parks are fantastic, this we know. But if you want to visit any of the best ones, it often means fighting hordes of visitors taking pictures with iPads and wearing dress loafers when they go hiking. So, how do you enjoy the spectacular scenery without the not-so-spectacular tourists? Well, much like a 1960s draft dodger, you head north of the border to Canada.

During the summer (and, really, during the winter too) the nature in Canada's 44 national parks is some of the world's most incredible. The sheer vastness of the country lends itself to a diversity of landscapes -- from sweeping beaches and arctic tundra to sandstone towers and mountain lakes. And the best part? Many are visited by a fraction of the number of people you'll find at similar spots in the US. So grab your passport and brush up on your Canadian slang, here are a dozen parks you should visit this summer.