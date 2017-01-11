As soon as the holidays are over, we reach a point in the new year affectionately known as the “Winter Blahs.” No fun holidays to plan for (unless you're REALLY into President’s Day) and no fun stuff to do outdoors that doesn't involve 40 layers of thermal underwear (unless you live in Florida). It’s the time of year when people start using a lot of work hours looking for somewhere, anywhere, to go that's warmer than where they currently are.

And the easiest somewhere for East Coasters/Midwesterners -- other than one of these popular Florida beaches -- is usually the Caribbean Sea and its bevy of tropical paradises. White sand, turquoise water, jealous Facebook friends -- what more could you ask for? (International roaming charges be damned!) But which beaches will ensure you post the most envy-inducing pics on social media? These 14, of course -- the best beaches in the Caribbean.