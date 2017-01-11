10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

Nevis

Price per night: From $150

Why you should go: You can stay in refurbished gingerbread cottages on this historic plantation property.

For all you Hamilton-heads out there looking to make a pilgrimage to Alexander's homeland, this old plantation house will give you a glimpse at what life might have been like during his time... provided "his time" also included high-speed Wi-Fi. The main house is reported to be the oldest wooden house in the Caribbean, dating back to around 1670. It had fallen into ruin until the early 1970s, when a couple from Pennsylvania bought the place to tear it down and build a home for their retirement. Upon learning the house was made of one of the strongest woods in the world, they instead opted to rehab the property, outfitting it with chattel houses from around the area that were refurbished, repainted, and repurposed as the colorful gingerbread cottages around the resort. The Hermitage now stands as a bastion of luxury at the base of the Nevis rainforest.