The Most Insanely Cheap Cruise Deals From America's Biggest Port Cities

The weather's turning, and there are two things on your mind: how to get out over warm water for a while. And Christmas shopping. If you're just flush with cash, you can take care of both pretty darned easily. But if you're not, well, cruise lines are still there to help you out. Because right now (and for the foreseeable future) there's a port that's not too far from you where you can escape out onto the sea for less than a couple hundred bucks. Or give one of said escapes as a Christmas present to someone who needs it.
We talked to Sheila Bear from Travel Leaders, a travel agent who knows all the inside skinny on cruises, as well as our friends at CruiseDeals.com. They hipped us to the best deals to three different destinations from America's eight most popular ports.
Please note: Each fare is per person based on double occupancy, and though we've linked to the cruise lines here, they might not always have the lowest fare. Contact your travel agent to get the best prices.
Miami, Florida
Destination: Nassau, Bahamas
Price: $119
Ports of call: Miami, Nassau, Coco Cay, Miami
Duration: Three nights
Cruise ship: Royal Caribbean Empress of the Seas
Sailing dates: November 28th, December 5th, February 3rd
Destination: Cozumel
Price: $179
Ports of call: Miami, Cozumel, Miami
Duration: Four nights
Cruise ship: Norwegian Pearl
Sailing dates: January 25th
Destination: Western Caribbean
Price: $246
Ports of call: Miami, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Miami
Duration: Five nights
Cruise ship: Carnival Sensation
Sailing dates: December 24th, January 7th & 21st, February 4th, March 4th, April 1st & 15th
New York City, New York
Destination: Bahamas
Price: $449
Ports of call: New York, Port Canaveral, Great Stirrup Cay, Nassau, New York
Duration: Seven nights
Cruise ship: Norwegian Breakaway
Sailing dates: December 11th & 26th, February 12th, 19th & 26th, March 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th
Destination: Southampton, UK
Price: $499
Ports of call: New York, Southampton
Duration: Seven nights
Cruise ship: Cunard Queen Mary
Sailing dates: December 8th, January 3rd, May 15th & 31st, June 15th
Destination: Bermuda
Price: $609
Ports of call: New York, Kings Wharf, New York
Duration: Four nights
Cruise ship: Carnival Sunshine
Sailing dates: July 6th, August 3rd
Port Everglades (Ft. Lauderdale), Florida
Destination: Cozumel
Price: $229
Ports of call: Ft. Lauderdale, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Ft. Lauderdale
Duration: Five nights
Cruise ship: Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas
Sailing dates: December 3rd, January 14th
Destination: Western Caribbean
Price: $259
Ports of call: Ft. Lauderdale, Labadee, Falmouth, Ft. Lauderdale
Duration: Five nights
Cruise ship: Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas
Sailing dates: November 28th, December 12th & 26th, January 9th & 23rd
Destination: Belize
Price: $299
Ports of call: Ft. Lauderdale, Roatán, Bay Islands, Belize City, Cozumel, Ft. Lauderdale
Duration: Six nights
Cruise ship: Princess Caribbean Princess
Sailing dates: November 27th, December 11th, February 5th & 19th, March 5th & 19th
Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida
Destination: Nassau, Bahamas
Price: $200
Ports of call: Canaveral, Coco Cay, Nassau, Canaveral
Duration: Four nights
Cruise ship: Royal Caribbean Majesty of the Seas
Sailing dates: December 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th, January 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th
Destination: Freeport, Bahamas
Price: $269
Ports of call: Canaveral, Freeport, Nassau, Canaveral
Duration: Four nights
Cruise ship: Carnival Valor
Sailing dates: November 20th & 27th, December 4th
Destination: Eastern Caribbean
Price: $349
Ports of call: Canaveral, Tortola, St. Thomas, Nassau, Canaveral
Duration: Seven nights
Cruise ship: Norwegian Epic
Sailing dates: November 26th, December 10th, January 21st, February 4th & 25th, March 18th
New Orleans, Louisiana
Destination: Cozumel
Price: $234
Ports of call: New Orleans, Cozumel, New Orleans
Duration: Four nights
Cruise ship: Carnival Triumph
Sailing dates: December 1st, 15th & 29th, January 12th & 26th, February 9th & 23rd, March 9th & 23rd, April 6th
Destination: Western Caribbean
Price: $244
Ports of call: New Orleans, Progreso, Cozumel, New Orleans
Duration: Five nights
Cruise ship: Norwegian Dawn
Sailing dates: December 11th
Destination: Western Caribbean
Price: $409
Ports of call: New Orleans, Montego Bay, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, New Orleans
Duration: Seven nights
Cruise ship: Carnival Dream
Sailing dates: January 15th, February 26th, March 5th & 26th, April 23rd & 30th
Galveston, Texas
Destination: Cozumel
Price: $259
Ports of call: Galveston, Cozumel, Galveston
Duration: Four nights
Cruise ship: Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas
Sailing dates: November 30th, December 14th, January 8th & 22nd, February 5th
Destination: Western Caribbean
Price: $409
Ports of call: Galveston, Falmouth, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Galveston
Duration: Seven nights
Cruise ship: Carnival Freedom
Sailing dates: December 17th, January 28th, February 11th
Destination: Belize
Price: $419
Ports of call: Galveston, Roatán, Belize City, Cozumel, Galveston
Duration: Seven nights
Cruise ship: Carnival Freedom
Sailing dates: December 24th, May 20th, August 12th, September 16th & 30th
Seattle, Washington
Destination: Pacific Coast
Price: $599
Ports of call: Seattle, Astoria, San Francisco, Victoria, Seattle
Duration: Seven nights
Cruise ship: Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas
Sailing dates: April 30th, May 7th, 28th, 11th
Destination: Alaska
Price: $649
Ports of call: Seattle, Juneau, cruising by Hubbard Glacier, Sitka, Ketchikan, Victoria, Seattle
Duration: Seven nights
Cruise line: Holland America Oosterdam
Sailing dates: September 15th, 22nd & 29th
Destination: Alaska
Price: $699
Ports of call: Seattle, Juneau, cruising by Glacier Bay, Sitka, Ketchikan, Victoria, Seattle
Duration: Seven nights
Cruise line: Holland America Eurodam
Sailing dates: April 29th, May 6th, 13th, 20th & 27th, June 3rd & 10th
Long Beach, California
Destination: Ensenada
Price: $138
Ports of call: Long Beach, Ensenada, Long Beach
Duration: Two nights
Cruise ship: Carnival Imagination
Sailing dates: December 8th, January 26th, October 26th, December 14th, 2017
Destination: Ensenada
Price: $164
Ports of call: Long Beach, Catalina, Ensenada, Long Beach
Duration: Four nights
Cruise ship: Carnival Inspiration
Sailing dates: November 28th, December 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th, January 2nd, 9th, 16th, 26th & 30th, February 6th
Destination: Mexico
Price: $459
Ports of call: Long Beach, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Long Beach
Duration: Seven nights
Cruise ship: Carnival Splendor
Sailing dates: January 27th, February 10th & 24th,
