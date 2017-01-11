The Most Insanely Cheap Cruise Deals From America's Biggest Port Cities



The weather's turning, and there are two things on your mind: how to get out over warm water for a while. And Christmas shopping. If you're just flush with cash, you can take care of both pretty darned easily. But if you're not, well, cruise lines are still there to help you out. Because right now (and for the foreseeable future) there's a port that's not too far from you where you can escape out onto the sea for less than a couple hundred bucks. Or give one of said escapes as a Christmas present to someone who needs it.

We talked to Sheila Bear from Travel Leaders, a travel agent who knows all the inside skinny on cruises, as well as our friends at CruiseDeals.com. They hipped us to the best deals to three different destinations from America's eight most popular ports.