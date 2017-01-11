The Most Affordable City for Recent Grads Is...

After graduation, college students are faced with harsh prospects: finding a real job, figuring out where to live, and getting rid of the 500lbs of textbooks they should've sold years ago.

Fortunately, Trulia's addressed that second problem in a new study ranking the country's 25 largest real estate markets based on young folks actually being able to make rent. The study looked at the percentage of all rental units affordable to recent grads, defining "affordable" as having a total monthly payment less than 31% of the metro area's median income for recent graduates.

We hope you're taking notes, because there will be a quiz afterwards.