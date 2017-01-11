America's 10 Best Cities for Pool Parties

Yes, beaches are the ultimate summer destination, but there's something to be said for the freewheeling convenience of a good old-fashioned pool party -- all the comforts of a day trip to the beach with none of the annoying crowds. And best of all, you're seconds away from a bathroom at all times. Not the pool itself, you sicko.
But where are the absolute best municipalities for these most summery of shindigs? To find the answer, the folks over at Redfin analyzed the listing descriptions of every home that's appeared on the real estate market in the past year, looking for the cities with the most listings featuring the word "pool." Turns out, they're most common in the two states most famed for their shorelines: California and Florida.
And with a whopping 78.8% of all listings mentioning "pool," Palm Springs handily scores the no. 1 spot in the country for strapping on water wings. California snags second place as well, thanks to 68% of listings in La Quinta being pool-ified, while Windmere, FL, took third, with 67.5% of listings featuring a pool. Florida nearly swept the rest of the top 10, in fact, with Scottsdale, AZ serving as the lone holdout. Helluva consolation prize.
Here's the full top 10:
10. Cape Coral, FL (62.8%)
9. Boca Raton, FL (63.2%)
8. Scottsdale, AZ (63.8%)
7. Naples, FL (63.8%)
6. Palm Harbor, FL (65.5%)
5. Bonita Springs, FL (66.5%)
4. Davenport, FL (67%)
3. Windermere, FL (67.5%)
2. La Quinta, CA (68%)
1. Palm Springs, CA (78.8%)
