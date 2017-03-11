16 Beautiful European Cities You Can Actually Afford to Visit Right Now

Prague, Czech Republic

A literary town with a giant fairytale castle

Why it's so cheap: The secret is out on Prague, so prices have been slowly increasing along with the crowds of tourists. But despite its popularity, it still won’t break your budget. For just $40 a night you can rent an Airbnb near the Old Town center. The city is small so you don’t have to worry about paying for transportation; you can see basically everything on foot -- unless you’ve had a little too much beer, which I won’t fault you for because it bangs out some of the best drafts in Europe for under $2.

Why you should go: Walk through the early morning fog on the Charles Bridge (emphasis on early morning, before the hordes arrive) and you’ll feel like you’re the star of your own spy movie. Prague is almost ineffably stunning, with winding cobblestone alleys, ornate Gothic and Baroque churches, and a fascinating mix of medieval and Communist history (the Museum of Communism, comically located next to a McDonald’s, is an absolute must). It has the largest castle complex in the world, replete with torture chambers, as well as some of the oldest pubs and beer halls in all of Europe. Wandering off the tourist track will reward you here. Explore Malá Strana and take in the full glorious view of the city from the top of Petřín Hill. Make sure you order some late-night smažený sýr (breaded fried cheese) off a food cart. If you’re looking for a unique and admittedly creepy place to have a pint, visit Bunkr Parukarka and drink inside a nuclear fallout shelter. Kafka would’ve bugged out for it. -- Katie Lockhart, Thrillist contributor