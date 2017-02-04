Skip Europe: The World's Greatest Destination Cities Americans Overlook

The toughest question in the English language, other than “Who’s texting you at this hour?”, is the old saw: Where do you want to go? The world is vast, weird, and with the dollar so robust, a relative bargain almost anywhere. So in a year like this, when your money spends big and everyone could use a quick timeout from our fellow Americans, are you still daydreaming of the same old spots? Even if you haven’t done London and Paris yet, it’s worth asking whether they’re really on your must-hit list... or if it's a list you’ve inherited from past travelers.

This year, do travel. Be the change you want to see in the world -- by going out and seeing the world. But don’t get stuck looking only as far as the old standbys. If you find yourself in Rome, or Prague, or Madrid, you’ll also find gobs of tourists. We’ve asked our far-flung writers for suggestions on ace destinations in five continents other than Europe. In any of these cities, if you do go, you’ll wonder why more Americans don’t make the trip.