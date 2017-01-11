Every NFL Team's City, Ranked

1. San Diego, CA

San Diego Chargers

San Diego is not perfect. It is spread out in a cluster of neighborhoods functioning nearly as separate little city states, and -- because of traffic that nearly rivals LA in scope and inexplicable timing -- you might as well be trapped in those little communities forever. It's not a trendsetting city -- there is great food and drink to be had here, but trends tend to hit the town a year or so later, as people are too busy outside surfing and non-ironically using roller skates to pay attention to that stuff. And you know what? Good.

San Diego isn't really trying to be anything other than what it is -- sure, the Gaslamp and some of the other Downtown areas have that new-city sheen and cater to a meathead crowd, but up and down the coast you've got a beautiful city with perfect weather and chill people who will gladly dance with you to '90s hip-hop at Jimmy O's. Oh, plus there is an entirely reasonable chance San Diego won't have a football team after this year. So we want them to be happy before it's just them alone in a city with the Padres.