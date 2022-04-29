You Don't Need a Car to Explore These Beautiful Cities

As cars honk and taxis navigate the traffic-filled streets of Mexico City, a different kind of exploratory bliss exists on quieter, greener paths. With a few pushes of my bike pedals, I sail along the wide, empty pavement of the Reforma, the city’s biggest boulevard, from the flea market of La Lagunilla to the sprawling green of Chapultepec Park. Along the way, I pass families out for Sunday strolls and hit the brakes when the scent of pit-cooked lamb tempts me to stop for flavorful tacos and hangover-curing consome.

On Sundays in Mexico City—as in Bogotá, Santiago, and cities all over Latin America and the world—the major street closes to motorized vehicles. These ciclovías provide a stress-free (and often cost-free, as some cities offer free bike rentals) entryway into the best way to see a new city: on two wheels.

Biking puts you right on the ground level—interacting with other cyclists, getting around quickly but slow enough to take in sights, and seeing the most of a new city as you cruise by buildings and pause to look around at intersections. Unlike traveling by car, biking around a destination like Mexico City lets you smell the carnitas sizzling, hear the sing-song chatter of the city, “Se compran colchones, tambores, refrigeradores,” and pull over to stare at the giant painted mural instructing you to “Unlock your bitterness.”

Sure, you can do that while walking, too. But biking covers far more distance in less time—a precious commodity when exploring a new place. And though I’m a big proponent of using public transportation while traveling (for many of the same reasons listed above), biking lets you be part of the city, gets your heart rate going, and works up an appetite that riding public transportation or taking taxis does not, giving me more opportunities to taste new tamales, tlacoyos, and tostadas. And it’s just fun.

In the last few years, especially during the pandemic, cities have seen the value of car-free streets. Some places have added miles or specific days of roads closed to cars, built separated bike lanes, or even opened dedicated bike paths, which, as an added bonus, tend to naturally take the scenic route through parks or greenbelts. The number of bike share systems operating around the world doubled between 2011 and 2015, and again by 2019, making it even quicker and easier to get out on two wheels and explore a destination by bike. The growth of e-bikes, as part of rental and share fleets, makes biking more accessible—especially in hillier cities—and means not arriving to places quite so sweaty.