The 13 Best Clothing-Optional Resorts in the World

When you hear the words “clothing-optional resort", one of two things come to mind: A sun-soaked orgy that makes your Spring Break memories feel like a Young Life summer camp, or a pool surrounded by lumpy, weathered blobs that resemble the scrap room floor of a leather tannery. But truth be told, neither portrayal is all that accurate. And while the world has a lot of beautiful beach resorts where sunscreen's more important than pants, they -- like their naked guests -- come in all shapes and sizes.



Sure, you could take a vacation to some of the world's best nude beaches. Or some of the best nude beaches in the U.S. and Europe. But for the full-on clothing-optional experience, resorts are the way to go. So whether you’re looking for something mostly clothed, always naked, (weirdly) family-friendly, or sex-charged, here are 13 clothing-optional resorts that set themselves apart.