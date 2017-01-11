America's Best Big Cities for College Students

11. Tampa Bay area, Florida

Transportation: D

Affordability: A

Scene: A

Future prospects: A-

Culture: C+

GPA: 3.08

If you applied to a school called "the University of South Florida" you might assume it to be somewhere in Miami or Ft. Lauderdale. Then you'd forget this is Florida, where even the people naming the universities seem to have failed eighth-grade geography. But worry not! USF is actually in a much better city for college students, as the Tampa-St.Pete area has all the great weather of Miami, at less than half the price. It's sprawly and tough to get around, but you'll be able to afford a car with one-bedrooms in Tampa averaging $1,000 per month, $920 in St. Pete. Tampa was ranked the 11th-most-fun city in America, and the scene is largely post-collegiate, especially around one of America's sexiest neighborhoods in SoHo. St. Pete has developed a nightlife scene of its own, with three breweries Downtown and a live-music venue (Jannus Live) literally set in the middle of a block of bars. And though the words "Tampa" and "high culture" are typically only used together by strip club aficionados, St. Petersburg has the nation's preeminent Salvador Dali museum. There are, of course, the beaches (Eckerd College has its own), where you can study for finals and work on your tan at the same time. And if you get sand in your shoes you can probably stick around for a while. Tampa was rated the 22nd-best city for jobs by WalletHub.