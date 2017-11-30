INTEG-TESTING delete later NGA

The elements that make for a great college go well beyond the quality of the education that gives the place a reason to exist in the first place. Physical beauty of the campus, quality of life, athletics, clubs, douchiness (perceived or otherwise), parties, nightlife, notable alumni... basically, everything that goes on at a college contributes to, or distracts from, its overall quality. And the things one person loves could be a negative for other students. One kid’s epic tailgate is another kid's worst nightmare. It’s all subjective.
To name the best college in each state, our crack team of (definitely totally unbiased!) former scholars weighed various elements of the college experience presented at each institution in order to crown a winner. Are they right? Well, that probably depends on the sweater you rock during the weekend. But for our money, these are the best colleges in every single state.
Editor’s note: Yes, we understand that some of our notable alumni didn’t graduate from the college. Such is life and burgeoning professional sports careers. But if they have a solid link, we included them. Consider this their honorary degree.
More From ¡VIVA LOS MUERTOS!
Alabama: University of Alabama
Tuscaloosa
Founded: 1831
Notable alumni: Harper Lee, Bernie Madoff, Timothy Leary, Joe Namath
Why it's great: Though Alabama's oldest and largest university is known to most as a crimson-colored football juggernaut, there's a lot more to this school than Saturdays in the fall. Yes, having an elite, big-time football program is as integral to the American college experience as keg stands. But the marketing machine that is the Nick Saban era has brought in more applications, and with that a more competitive academic environment. This is part of why Alabama has the best law school and best business school in the state, and continues to improve its academic rating as its athletic reputation spreads.
Washington: University of Washington
Seattle
Founded: 1861
Notable alumni: Bruce Lee, Anna Farris, Dale Chihuly, Kenny G, Warren Moon
Why it's great: You'd be hard-pressed to find a more attractive campus on the West Coast, filled with neo-Gothic architecture, cherry blossoms, and views of the Cascade Mountains at every turn. The campus is a stunning backdrop for the best academics in the state, which routinely rank among the nation's best in psychology, medicine, and engineering. Student life has options aplenty outside the classroom, with the shores of Lake Washington right on campus, the Burke Gilman trail running through it, and the entire city of Seattle just outside. Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't also mention Husky Stadium, perhaps the most picturesque setting in sports and once again home to watchable football.
hgwvhfgcwaVEhjscfbqhjWB