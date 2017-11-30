¡VIVA LOS MUERTOS!
Sponsored

INTEG-TESTING delete later NGA

By and Published On 11/08/2017 By And Published On 11/08/2017
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

More From ¡VIVA LOS MUERTOS!

related

This Photographer Captures the True Identity of Dia De Los Muertos

related

This Maskmaker Is Blending Realities for Dia de Los Muertos

related

Papier-Mâché Artist Marco Nava Injects Life Into Day of the Dead

related

These Artists Bonded Over Their Dia De Los Muertos Creations

The elements that make for a great college go well beyond the quality of the education that gives the place a reason to exist in the first place. Physical beauty of the campus, quality of life, athletics, clubs, douchiness (perceived or otherwise), parties, nightlife, notable alumni... basically, everything that goes on at a college contributes to, or distracts from, its overall quality. And the things one person loves could be a negative for other students. One kid’s epic tailgate is another kid's worst nightmare. It’s all subjective.


To name the best college in each state, our crack team of (definitely totally unbiased!) former scholars weighed various elements of the college experience presented at each institution in order to crown a winner. Are they right? Well, that probably depends on the sweater you rock during the weekend. But for our money, these are the best colleges in every single state.


Editor’s note: Yes, we understand that some of our notable alumni didn’t graduate from the college. Such is life and burgeoning professional sports careers. But if they have a solid link, we included them. Consider this their honorary degree.

related

The Best Day of the Dead Celebrations in the United States

More From ¡VIVA LOS MUERTOS!

related

Travel
This Photographer Captures the True Identity of Dia De Los Muertos

related

Travel
This Maskmaker Is Blending Realities for Dia de Los Muertos

related

Travel
Papier-Mâché Artist Marco Nava Injects Life Into Day of the Dead

related

Travel
These Artists Bonded Over Their Dia De Los Muertos Creations
University of Alabama
Flickr/Corey.C

Alabama: University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa

Founded: 1831

Notable alumni: Harper Lee, Bernie Madoff, Timothy Leary, Joe Namath

Why it's great: Though Alabama's oldest and largest university is known to most as a crimson-colored football juggernaut, there's a lot more to this school than Saturdays in the fall. Yes, having an elite, big-time football program is as integral to the American college experience as keg stands. But the marketing machine that is the Nick Saban era has brought in more applications, and with that a more competitive academic environment. This is part of why Alabama has the best law school and best business school in the state, and continues to improve its academic rating as its athletic reputation spreads.

FLICKER KENGSU

Washington: University of Washington

Seattle

Founded: 1861

Notable alumni: Bruce Lee, Anna Farris, Dale Chihuly, Kenny G, Warren Moon

Why it's great: You'd be hard-pressed to find a more attractive campus on the West Coast, filled with neo-Gothic architecture, cherry blossoms, and views of the Cascade Mountains at every turn. The campus is a stunning backdrop for the best academics in the state, which routinely rank among the nation's best in psychology, medicine, and engineering. Student life has options aplenty outside the classroom, with the shores of Lake Washington right on campus, the Burke Gilman trail running through it, and the entire city of Seattle just outside. Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't also mention Husky Stadium, perhaps the most picturesque setting in sports and once again home to watchable football.


hgwvhfgcwaVEhjscfbqhjWB

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kevin Alexander, Wil Fulton, Mike Jordan, Andy Kryza, Matt Lynch, and Matt Meltzer contributed (in a completely unbiased manner, we swear) to this story. 

Stuff You'll Like