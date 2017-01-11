Travel

The 16 Best Restaurants in Copenhagen

tony's copenhagen
Tony's

Copenhagen is expensive -- as in, a coffee can set you back about $8 in even the most unassuming of places. That said, it's also a city that caters incredibly well to lovers of fine food and casual dining, with a real mishmash of cuisines on offer and lots of ways to have a great time without paying through the nose for it. Here are the 16 greatest spots to eat in the Danish capital.

Neighbourhood Pizza
Neighbourhood Pizza

Best pizza:

Neighbourhood

Address and Info

Istegade

"Organic" is a buzzword you tend to hear a lot in Copenhagen, and this pizza place is no exception. Large thin-crust pies are what's cooking here, made with sourdough and topped with unusual flavor combinations like potato Brie and kimchee pork -- and of course, they come with heaps of (organic) salad. There are some nice nibbles and sides too, as well as a menu of cocktails which are, you guessed it, made with organic alcohol.

Mash Steakhouse
MASH

Best steakhouse:

MASH

Address and Info

Bredgade

The acronym in the title stands for Modern American Steak House, and that's pretty much what this place is, albeit with a touch of Danish sophistication thrown in. You can expect to pay a pretty penny for your meat, but the high-end selection of Japanese, American, Uruguayan, and Australian beef is absolutely worth the price. Locals will tell you this place prides itself on serving not just dinner, but an experience, and that rings true. The cocktails are fantastic, the cuts are exquisite, and there's seafood for those who don't eat meat -- but really, why go to a steakhouse if you're not eating meat?

guru copenhagen
Guru

Best Indian:

Guru

Address and Info

Jernbanegade

Much like the other foreign restaurants on this list, the cuisine at Guru comes with a Danish twist. There's a tandoori clay oven, delicious traditionally made naan, as well as every classic dish that you can think of on the menu. The space is eclectic and slick, situated in Vesterbro, and was actually the first Indian restaurant in Scandinavia when it was established in 1973, so it has solid-gold credentials.

goomi copenhagen
Goomi

Best Asian mix:

Goomi

Address and Info

Strandgade

A hodgepodge of Thai, Chinese, and Japanese dishes, this restaurant is down to earth and excellent value for money. It's not super slick, like so many Scandi-cool restaurants are, but it is authentic and delicious, and the food is beautifully presented. If you're craving noodles, this is the place to go.

Laundromat Cafe
Laundromat Cafe

Best brunch:

The Laundromat Café

Address and Info

Elmegade

There are several branches of this hybrid laundromat and eatery in Copenhagen, but they all offer the same thing: a light-hearted brunch atmosphere, with coffee, wine, beer, and board games. Oh, and several machines where you can do the actual washing and drying -- it's a laundromat too, remember? The food itself is a glorious mix of egg dishes and sandwiches, from the Dirty Brunch (sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, and fried potatoes) to the steak sandwich bearnaise.

tony's copenhagen
Tony's

Best Italian:

Tony's

Address and Info

Havnegade

Owned by the Madklubben restaurant group, this restaurant is its take on a New York-style Italian trattoria. Situated by the water in Havnegade, Tony's has a menu packed with Italian classics like lobster risotto, penne with fried aubergine, and meatballs in spicy tomato sauce, and while the portions will fill your stomach, the prices won't empty your wallet. Leave some room for dessert, as the tiramisu is truly decadent.

Brewpub Kobenhavn
Brewpub Kobenhavn

Best gastropub:

BrewPub

Address and Info

Vestergade

The Danes love their beer, craft beer in particular, but this bar's just as good for food as it is for drink. Part microbrewery, part restaurant, the menu at this inspiringly named spot is admittedly traditional, but there's lots of steak for meat lovers, and the kitchen makes a mean Danish cheese croquette. Do yourself a favor: try the BrewPub fries alongside a nice cold Brewfather lager.

Nimb brasserie
Nimb

Best to make an impression:

Nimb Brasserie

Address and Info

Tivoli

This place is situated in the luxurious Nimb hotel complex, and while it looks unassuming from the outside, inside it’s a five-star oasis overlooking the famous Tivoli Gardens. The restaurant is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, the service is second to none, and the food itself is great. Make sure to go out on the terrace and take a photo of the beautiful Moorish-style hotel façade, covered in colourful lightbulbs -- totally Instagrammable.

noma
Noma | Flickr/Rachel Lovinger (edited)

Best when someone else is paying:

Noma

Address and Info

Strandgade

Repeatedly dubbed the best restaurant in the world, Noma is famous for its crazy-yet-undeniably delicious culinary concoctions. Tables are hard to come by, but you could get lucky and squeeze in on a shared sitting for lunch. This is the kind of place that you want to go to to say you've been, and for good reason -- it’s outstanding. However, it ain't cheap even by Copenhagen’s expensive standards, so save it for a celebration when someone else is footing the bill.

Madklubben Bistro Deluxe
Madklubben Bistro Deluxe

Best restaurant for groups:

Madklubben

Address and Info

Vesterbro

Since this is a buzzy restaurant with a cool vibe, you'll certainly need to book in advance here, but it’s the perfect spot for a Saturday night. The drinks will flow, the music will pump, and the food is delicious. Classically Scandinavian with a twist, there's a big focus on meat and fish here, and the menu changes seasonally. It does a number of dishes that can be shared between two or more; we had the cuvette steak that came with fries, salad, and gravy, and it was just enough for our party of three. The service isn't the best in the world, but the staff are friendly. Great for people-watching too.

Cocks and Cows
Cocks and Cows

Best burger:

Cock's and Cows

Address and Info

Gammel Strand

There was some debate here, as this isn’t a very typical Copenhagen restaurant (and not because of the name!), but the food is great, it's inexpensive, and there’s a fair bit of variety as well. For instance, you can order a whole-wheat bun for your patty, experiment with chicken or veggie burgers as well as the traditional beef, and pile on a whole heap of toppings. The sides are no joke either, particularly the Twisty Fries, and the vibe is very chilled out. All in all, a fantastic place for when you’re feeling a little fragile after a big night out.

42Raw
42Raw

Best vegetarian option:

42Raw

Address and Info

Pilestraede

Not all of the food served here is raw -- there are sweet potato fries, veggie burgers, and banana pancakes -- but the place is 100% vegan, and was actually the first of its kind in the entire city. There are several locations these days, but the one on Pilestraede is the most centrally located and well known. Beware, though: the restaurant doesn't take bookings, and closes at 6pm on weekends.

Copenhagen Street Food
Ulf Svane/Copenhagen Street Food

Best date spot:

Copenhagen Street Food

Address and Info

Trangravsvej 

This riverside enclave of food trucks is great for a date for several reasons; firstly, the variety of trucks means there’s plenty to point at and ooh and ahh about, so there'll be no lull in conversation. Secondly, that variety means there’s something for absolutely everyone, from unbelievable tacos, to a surf 'n turf cheeseburger, to focaccia pizza. Plus it’s cheap, and there are plenty of gin, wine, and beer bars dotted around if you fancy a drink. It's the perfect romantic day trip.

Musling
Musling

Best seafood:

Musling

Address and Info

Linnesgade

This place is famous for its oysters, and while there are lots of other raw treats, both fishy and otherwise (the burrata is fantastic), the "warm" menu is just as good, featuring baked cod and seared scallops. The restaurant sits opposite Torvehallerne, a very cool food market, but a neighborhood that not every tourist makes it to.

Mother
Mother

Best cheap eats:

Mother

Address and Info

Høkerboderne

A meatpacking district favourite, there are often queues outside this authentic Italian joint (it's run by a legit Roman chef): expect delicious sourdough pizza, great antipasti, proper Ccrbonara (no cream!), and delicious wine. It's also a pretty popular spot for groups, especially the Friday night, after-work crowd -- in other words, you'll want to make a reservation.

Schønnemann's
Schønnemann's

Best traditional lunch:

 Schønnemann's

Address and Info

Hauser Plads

This restaurant has been around since the late 19th century, and while the menu's packed with pickled fish, schnapps, and beer, the true specialty here is traditional smørrebrød (aka open-faced sandwiches). The place has won heaps of awards, is only open during the day for lunch, and isn't expensive considering its stature and longevity. It's admittedly a bit touristy, but not in an off-putting way.

Vicki Notaro is a Dublin-based freelance writer, columnist, and magazine editor who loves to eat and drink her way around her beloved city (and the world).

1. Neighbourhood Istedgade 27, Copenhagen, 1650

Gourmet pizzas made to order are what's on offer at this cozy local hang-out in Istegade. Pies are made fresh daily with organic sourdough and topped with fresh salad, roasted seafood and smoked meats. Freshly squeezed juices add zest to house craft cocktails -- enjoy 'em while chilling with friends and grooving to vinyl records spun from the DJ booth.

2. MASH Bredgade 20, Copenhagen, 1260

No, the acronym in the name doesn't stand for "Mansion, house, apartment..." It's Modern American Steak House, which is a pretty accurate summation of this high-end eatery located off the Kongens Nytorv. Expect a menu of roasted and dry aged meat, fowl, and fish, plus a nice array of gourmet vegetable sides. Japanese, American, Uruguayan, and Australian prime cuts are absolutely worth the price.

3. GURU Jernbanegade 3, København, 1608

Indian fare is served up with a Danish twist at this Tivoli adjacent eatery. Much of what's on the menu is traditional Indian cuisine gone upscale (think beautifully prepared, classic dishes: there's a Tandoori clay oven, delicious traditionally made naan, as well as every classic dish that you can think of on the menu). The Danish influence comes courtesy of the decor; the interior is slick and minimal, but still the epitome of Scandinavian cozy, hygge-ly vibes.

4. Goomi Strandgade 20, København, 1401

Asian fusion is what's on the menu at this cozy resto near Christianshavn Station. Down to earth and excellent value for your money (which can be hard to find in CPH), Goomi is sure to satisfy with its tasty hodgepodge of Thai, Chinese, and Japanese dishes. Expect friendly service in addition to fresh, spicy (the red curry can't be beat) fare.

5. Laundromat Cafe Elmegade 15, Copenhagen, 2200

A quaint, retro eatery cum laundromat, this cute cafe with outposts all over Copenhagen is a must-visit. The light-hearted, lazy weekend ambiance lends itself to hanging out and sipping on coffee, wine, or beer, reading, or um, maybe actually doing your laundry? Stop by for brunch and enjoy some American-style eats; the Dirty Brunch with sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, and fried potatoes will satisfy all your weekend cravings.

6. Tony's Havnegade 47, Copenhagen, 1058

This bustling waterfront trattoria scores with its red sauce heavy, New York City style Italian fare. Greatest hits dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, seafood risotto, and fried eggplant will fill you up but won't break the bank. Be sure to leave some room for dessert; tiramisu, panna cotta, and the berry crumble are the perfect way to end your meal.

7. BrewPub Vestergade 29, Copenhagen, 1456

This massive beer bar and casual eatery near Radhuspladsen, a favorite of locals and visitors alike, is a great place to go with a group and knock back a few in between sight-seeing and exploring Copenhagen. The warm and inviting space offers a nice selection of American craft beers in addition to its own home brews. Do yourself a favor: try the Brewpub fries alongside a nice cold Brewfather lager.

8. Nimb Brasserie Bernstorffsgade 5, Copenhagen, 1577

Located in luxe, Tivoli Gardens adjacent Nimb hotel complex, this five star bistro and brasserie goes all out with its classic European fare. Open for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, stop in for refined fare featuring Nordic ingredients and prepared with chic finesse. Make sure to go out on the brasserie's terrace and take a photo of the beautiful Moorish-style hotel façade, covered in colourful lightbulbs -- it's definitely an Insta-worthy sight.

9. Noma Strandgade 93, Copenhagen, 1401

Routinely named the world's best restaurant, Noma, headed by chef Rene Redzepi, is a foodie's dream. Redzepi is known for using foraged ingredients native to Scandinavia in his experimental, beautiful haute cuisine dishes. Patrons regularly have to wait up to 6 months for a reservation at this hotspot, get Googling now!

10. Madklubben Vesterbro Vesterbrogade 62, København, 1620

This cool, buzzy restaurant in Vesterbro is classically Scandinavian with a twist. There’s a big focus on meat and fish here, and the menu changes seasonally. They do a number of dishes that can be shared between two or more; such as the cuvette steak that comes with fries, salad and gravy. Seats overlooking the kitchen, exposed brick walls, and space for group seating all contribute to the unfussy vibe.

11. Cock's & Cows Gammel Strand 34, København K, 1202

This Gammel Strand spot is one of Copenhagen's premier restaurants for burgers. Alongside standards like the Classic Cow and barbecue, Cock's & Cows also supplies some variety: the "Chicken N'Awlins is made with crispy fried thighs and pineapple, while the New Yorker is expertly put together with chili-garlic marinated steak, estragon mayo, and basil pesto. Souther inspired cocktails -- like a boozy peach tea -- will pair perfectly with anything.

12. 42Raw Pilestræde 32, 1112 København, København, 1106

Praised for its 100% vegan menu -- the first of it's kind in Copenhagen, this popular chain offers a variety of both raw and cooked (and none of the above) food options. Among them are organic/gluten-free burgers, thai noodles, pizza, healthy breakfast bowls, and a very memorable stack of banana pancakes with agave syrup and gojo berries for brunch.

13. Copenhagen Street Food Trangravsvej 14, København, 1436

This riverside enclave in Trangravsvej is just one of Copenhagen's food halls. Boasting 35 food trucks, stalls, and containers, there's something for everyone... from unbelievable tacos, to a surf’n’turf cheeseburger, to focaccia pizza. Plus it’s cheap, and there are plenty of gin, wine, and beer bars dotted around if you fancy a drink. It's the perfect romantic day trip.

14. Musling Linnésgade 14, København, 1361

Although this Linnesgade spot is known for it's freshly-shucked oysters, Musling also supplies a variety of other raw treats, from the sea and otherwise. Menu highlights include the Burrata, the kohlrabi and flounder dumplings, and signature bouillon (made with squid, cilantro, and cucumber). The “warm” menu is just as good, featuring baked cod and seared scallops. The restaurant sits opposite Torvehallerne, a very cool food market, but a neighborhood that not every tourist makes it to.

15. Mother Høkerboderne 9-15, København V, 1712

Despite the long lines outside this meatpacking district restaurant, Mother is worth the wait. Headed by a Roman chef, this eatery dishes out delicious Italian comfort foods like sourdough pizza, great antipasti, proper Carbonara -- with no cream -- and delicious wine. It’s also a pretty popular spot for groups, especially the Friday night, after work crowd. A micro-list of high-quality Italian wine is also available.

16. Restaurant Schønnemann Hauser Plads 16, København K, 1127

Located in Hauser Plads, Schønnemann's has been around since the late 19th century. The menu boasts local favorites like pickled fish, schnapps, and beer, along with the restaurant's true speciality: traditional smørrebrød (aka open faced sandwiches). The place has won heaps of awards, is only open during the day for lunch, and isn’t expensive considering its stature and longevity.

