The 12 Best Countries for Americans Who Want to, Y'Know... Live Abroad All of a Sudden

America's classic shut-down line is "Love it or leave it," which, strictly speaking, is a false choice. You can love your country and leave it. Now might be one of those times.

Where to go, though, is an open question. Americans are much better at welcoming immigrants than emigrating themselves, but the State Department guesses that somewhere between 3 million and 6 million American civilians live abroad -- not a small figure! That's like a Missouri's worth of us, out there roaming the world.

The hurdles to moving can obviously be significant … or they might mean simply applying to college abroad or stringing together tourist visas. Regardless, if you get the itch to try out a different life in a different land, this list will help you shop. In many cases, you might find the price tags to your liking. We've used the price index from the website Expatistan to quantify costs of living in each country's major city -- the global index reaches as high as 295 for Zurich, Switzerland, and as low as 65 for Kiev, Ukraine. But whatever the cost, you might find a spell abroad pays you back in ways you've yet to discover.