10 Countries Worth Ditching America For

Donald Trump notwithstanding, there are plenty of reasons to love America -- these exemplary mac & cheeses, for instance. Still, if you're dead-set on vacating the land of life, liberty, and the pursuit of mass quantities, some countries are more welcoming to expats than others, and you owe it to yourself to know the difference.

HSBC recently released its Expat Explorer Survey for 2015, which collected responses from 21,950 expats around the world in order to find the best overall countries for unsatisfied roamers/wanderers/nomads/vagabonds to relocate to. The survey weighed a variety of criteria, ranging from quality of life and culture to career progression and safety.