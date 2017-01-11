Japan

Why they dig Americans: OK, so the survey might say otherwise (a 2015 poll revealed that only 37% of Japanese people think Americans are honest -- yikes), but in my experience, the Japanese are nothing if not graciously patient with, and kind towards, Americans. This is particularly true when you begin examining the little pieces of American culture that have been adopted in pockets across the country. In the Meguro neighborhood of Tokyo, aspiring Japanese cowpokes in Stetsons and Wranglers line-dance to the sounds of Brad Paisley at the Little Texas honky tonk bar. Hula schools and Hawaiian food are beloved across the country, with some people dropping wads of cash on appropriate hip-shaking attire. And, lest we forget, one of the greatest traditions for Japanese families on Christmas Day is gobbling down a bucket of KFC. (Yes, really.)

Why you should go: For starters, Tokyo is the greatest food city in the world (come at me about this: seriously, I dare you), but there's so much more to explore outside the glittery high-rises of Shinjuku. The Japanese countryside, whether trekking up into the mountains or headed towards the beach, is its own special brand of charming, and here, running into an American is -- for many Japanese -- an unexpected treat. I once met several octogenarians on an island in the Seto Inland Sea whose faces lit up when I told them that, not only was I American, but I loved jazz. Stevie Wonder might be onto something with this whole music-as-a-language thing. -- Sarah Baird, Thrillist contributor