The World's Best Unexpected Places for Couples Vacations

Ah, the couples getaway. Time for snapping a picture of two ice-cold drinks, sweating in the tangerine sunset behind them, and proclaiming to all of Instagram that "We're on vacation TOGETHER! #baecation."

Maybe you don't advertise it on social media, but your couples trip is still a chance to rock the best parts of a honeymoon without having to go through the wedding. And if you can make it through without killing each other, a good trip bodes well for your future as a pair. The stakes are, stealthily, quite high! Choosing the right locale from among the millions of destinations in the world requires luck and planning.



So we looked to Booking.com, a home-sharing service that caters to young couples around the world, to offer insights on spots its customers like best. Then we added some personal picks that we can vouch for, to give you the world's best couples vacation destinations that you've probably never thought of.