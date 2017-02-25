The Best Places to Experience Cuban Life in Miami

To write the whole thing off as a skippable tourist trap would be a mistake. When you’re in Miami, the Cuban experience will truly be inescapable, and in some ways, just as inexpressible. But Calle Ocho is where Miami’s Cuban experience began; step carefully around the traps, and it’s still here for the taking. Because this is Miami, you’ll be tempted to drive. But your better bet by far is to get the sidewalk under your feet and walk.

While it’s true that many, if not the majority, of Little Havana’s original families have relocated to the 'burbs, their grandchildren still flock here to see Willy Chirino play at Hoy Como Ayer lounge. Or for dinner and dancing at Ball & Chain, an iconic nightclub whose notoriety dates back to its days as a gambling saloon in the ‘30s.