The Best Quick Day Trips Around South Florida

Just west of Miami, the 600-member Miccosukee Tribe of Indians (neighbor to the more famous Seminoles) controls 33 acres of reservation land, plus another 189,000 acres of Everglades wetlands, which function as their big wet backyard. The Miccosukee, whose ancestors were almost wiped out during Andrew Jackson's wars, fiercely defend the delicate ecosystem, which is still under threat from sugar farming.

Zip around with them on an airboat over the seemingly endless expanse of swamp, where lily pads cover the water like carpet. You'll encounter gators for sure, and maybe a deer, hawk, or turtle. If you're lucky, the driver might do donuts in the boat, take you to one of the tribe's private islands, and/or let you cradle a baby gator in your arms (selfie!). Afterward, pop into the Miccosukee Indian Village to witness an alligator-wrestling show and learn more about the tribe's fascinating history, like that time it teamed up with Fidel Castro to embarrass the United States. A tribe-run restaurant serves up gator bites and traditional pumpkin fry bread.