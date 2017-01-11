The Scenic Forage-to-Table Restaurant You Have to Experience

Respect for the food is respect for the culture

Here, you’ll find that every beach, hill, and rock is sacred. Locals say that taking so much as a stone or stick without permission can lead to sickness, depression, even death. That sense of connectedness lives in the ranch’s ethos, and we ask permission as we harvest greens -- and even pay it forward and plant some new ones.

“I ulu no ka lala i ke kum,” chants Kui Gapero, our cultural guide. “The branches grow because of the tree.”

Everywhere you look, culture and heritage -- not what outsiders might expect from an island known for sugar cane and aloha shirts. It’s so beautiful and tranquil, it’s easy to almost feel bad about taking these plants. But by the time we fly in and get to work in the dirt, we’re famished.