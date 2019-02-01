17 of the World’s Coolest Festivals and Street Parties Worth Traveling For

While you’re scouring for flight deals and planning your year of travel, we thought we’d give you some inspiration in the meantime. ‘Cuz you travel for new experiences and memories, right? From dancing in the streets of southern Italy, to filling the Shanghai skyline with paper lanterns, fuel your wanderlust with these can’t-miss parties, holidays, and festivals around the globe.
Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival
Harbin, China
January 5-February 25 (weather permitting)
China took the idea of “winter wonderland” and ran with it when it created the Harbin Snow and Ice Festival. Dating back to the ‘60s, the festival attracts millions of visitors from around the world to see its spectacular splendor. “It’s insane, truthfully otherworldy in the same way that Trinidad and Venice Carnival feel transportative,” says Shanghai-based Chris Lowder, spirits evangelist for Proof & Company. So what is it? Teams from around the world descend on Harbin to build snow sculptures that fill the neon-lit ice city. “Oh and they build slides on all the public buildings. Just slides made of ice everywhere,” says Lowder. “They hand you an empty rice sack and you can just peace out of anywhere on an ice slide.”
Lunar New Year
Shanghai, China
February 5-19
Ring in the Lunar New Year in Shanghai, celebrating the Year of the Pig with epic fireworks displays, delicious dumplings, and a sea of vibrant red decorations. On the 15th day of the Chinese New Year, AKA the Spring Festival, gather in Shanghai’s Datuan Peach Garden for the Lantern Festival, where attendees release thousands of floating lanterns into the sky toward the full moon. (Heads up: You’ll need to buy a ticket ahead of time to be a part of this 2,000-year-old tradition.)
Carnival: Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
March 1-6
Feathers, sequins, and bare skin dominate Trinidad and Tobago insanely fun tradition, Carnival. “Carnival to me represents the spirit of Trinidad,” says John Georges, master distiller of Trinidad and Tobago’s Angostura Rum. “The run-up to the two days of street parades (Carnival Monday and Tuesday), is like a crescendo that starts after Christmas.” From lively steel band and soca music, to endless parties, shows, and dazzling costumes, revelers and attendees alike spill into the streets for the country’s largest energetic, downright electric street festivals.
Cherry Blossom Festival
Tokyo, Japan
April (ish)
Japan’s cherry blossom season is a tricky event to get right. You could plan all year, smartly book ahead (use this forecast while you plan), land in Japan… only to find that the blossoms aren’t quite ready yet. With that risk in mind, it’s still worth trying to catch the whimsical blossoms. “We often celebrate the season with the company of friends and loved ones through Hanami (cherry blossom viewing), where we gather under cherry blossom trees and enjoy the beauty of the sakura flower,” says Yuji Tanaka, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, a property surrounded by 150 cherry blossom trees. “In Japan, the school year starts in April and college graduates begin working around the same time as well, so many Japanese associate cherry blossom season with a fresh start.”
Songkran
Bangkok, Thailand
April 13-15
Don’t travel to Thailand during mid-April unless you’re ready to get drenched in water by strangers. “Have you seen The Purge? It's something like that,” says Bangkok-based blogger Chris Schalkx. “The streets are eerily empty because half of Bangkok is on holiday, and around every corner lurks a potential water gun fight.” The water festival, one of Thailand’s most important holidays, marks the Thai New Year, and means “to pass” or “move on.” The deluge of water? An act of cleansing or blessing, symbolizing longevity and good health. Be sure to pack your electronics up in a plastic, waterproof case. “Tourist hotspots like Silom, Khao San Road and Central World in Bangkok; the Old Town in Chiang Mai, and Patong in Phuket are wild -- there is no way you leave those places with dry clothes,” says Schalkx.
Vappu
Helsinki, Finland
May 1
On May 1, all of Finland seems to come out to play for two days to celebrate Vappu, which marks the end of winter and is the country’s answer to Labor Day. “It’s proper mayhem, a two-day celebration where literally everyone is on the streets, rain or shine,” says Jasper Pääkkönen, Finnish fly fisherman, actor, and sauna man. The nationwide festivities mark the beginning of spring, yes, but don’t pack away your winter coat just yet. “The weather tends to be bad rather than good at these latitudes, but no one cares. The place to celebrate it in Helsinki would be in the Kaivopuisto and Tähtitorninmäki parks, where hundreds of thousands of people gather for a picnic.”
Vivid Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Starts May 24
Starting in late May, Sydney hosts a 23-day-and-night extravaganza called Vivid Sydney, the “world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas and now the largest event in Australia,” says Sandra Chipchase, Destination NSW Chief Executive Officer. The city dazzles with large scale light installations and projections, along with music performances, discussions, and debates. “Vivid Sydney is incredibly special and a unique time to visit Sydney. Amazing art installations and creative projections transform Sydney’s architecture and open spaces along the Harbour foreshore, painting the Harbour City in a canvas of light.”
Festas dos Santos Populares
Lisbon, Portugal
June 12 and 13
Any time is a perfect time to visit Lisbon, Portugal. The city is one of the world’s most charming, with pastel buildings gleaming with ornate tiles, excellent food, and dreamy seaside location. Come June 13, the city’s residents come out in droves for Festas dos Santos Populares, or the “Popular Saints Festival.” Celebrating the feast days of Saint Peter, Saint John and most importantly, Saint Anthony (Lisbon’s patron saint), “the whole city of Lisbon is outside eating sardines and dancing,” says Miguel Andrade, a Lisbon-based journalist and consultant. The mid-summer festivities of parades and feasting continues for 14 days.
Bastille Day
Paris, France
July 14
Le 14 juillet marks France’s national holiday, Bastille Day, honoring the 1789 French Revolution turning point, when revolutionaries stormed the prison of the same name. Today, the occasion is celebrated with Europe’s oldest military parade, which rolls down the Champs-Élysées. Thousands of people turn out for the parade, and to watch the fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower in the evening. “One fun way to celebrate Bastille Day with the locals is to attend a Firefighters’ Ball (Bal des Pompiers) where the local fire station is open to the public and hosts dancing and drinking for a small donation,” says Anne-Laure Tuncer, director of Atout France USA. “It’s very festive with lots of Champagne flowing and you can find these balls in nearly every French city.”
Osheaga
Montreal, Canada
August 2-4
Every summer, Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau gets flooded with thousands of people attending Osheaga, one of the world’s largest indie music festivals. “People go crazy at this festival,” says Maximiliano Vallée Valletta, directeur of Montreal’s Brasserie Les Enfants Terribles. “It’s been booming since the first year because they have such a crazy lineup from upcoming artists to people like Eminem, Snoop, Florence and the Machines, Post Malone, Travis Scott.”
Burning Man
Black Rock City, Nevada
Aug 25-Sep 2
At this point, Burning Man isn’t a secret anymore, or relegated to any one type of person. International attendees of all creeds descend on Black Rock Desert, Nevada in August for this week of dusty, costumed anarchy. This year’s theme is Metamorphoses, so get out there and dive into the transformative experience.
La Notte della Taranta
Puglia, Italy
August 25
The tarantula is responsible for bringing more than 100,000 people to one of southern Italy’s best parties, La Notte della Taranta, or Night of the Tarantula. “It’s not extravagant as Burning Man but the story behind it is cool,” says Vito Palumbo, brand ambassador for Puglia’s Tormaresca winery. “Taranta is a dance to get rid of the poison of a bite of a spider, according to legend.” The traditional festival takes over the lower portion of Italy’s boot, with different locations throughout summer -- Salento, Soleto, Zollino -- before concluding in a final party in Melpignano, overrun with street food, crafts, drinking, and, of course, dancing.
Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup
South Dakota
September 27
South Dakota may not have crossed your mind as a bucket list destination, but it’s home to one of the most American phenomenons you can ever witness. On the last Friday in September, visitors gather to watch some 1,300 buffalo storm through western South Dakota’s Black Hills. If you can’t make it in person, follow the action on social media via the hashtag #BuffaloRoundup.
Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Festival
Lake Malawi, Malawi
September
Along the shores of Lake Malawi, celebrate the diversity and joy of African and international music and arts at the Lake of Stars festival. Over three days -- not yet announced for 2019 -- 60-plus global artists (like Major Lazer and Kenyan group Sauti Sol) take the stage, while sunrise yoga, a smattering of panel discussions, traditional dance, art and fashion shows are available for attendees.
Día de los Muertos
Oaxaca, Mexico
October 31-November 2
At the end of October, millions of Mexicans have death on their minds, but in a good way. “Good love and good death, there is no better luck,” as the Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, saying goes. “I think it’s amazing because we don’t remember our dead with sadness, instead we celebrate them with great memories,” says Mike Prado, national brand ambassador for Ancho Reyes liqueur. “People celebrate with their best mezcals, and also make some special batches for those days.” Oaxaca is one of the best places to take in the magic of Día de los Muertos. You can watch the many comparsas, or parades, comb the streets. “There are a lot of them happening at the same time, with costumes, traditional art, mezcal and a big music band,” says Prado.
New York City Marathon
New York, New York
November 3
On the day of the New York City Marathon, all tired stereotypes of the city’s denizens gets wiped out by the overwhelming positivity surrounding the event. “The city shuts down for the marathon, so it’s pretty special,” says celebrity trainer and New York City Marathon runner Joe Holder. “It comes alive with the idea of striving towards a goal as thousands take the street to pursue a goal.” Thousands show up to cheer on runners in the world’s largest marathon, which attracts more than 50,000 competitors annually. “I think NYC is special 365 days a year! But the marathon is great because it’s the rare time all New Yorkers are rooting for each other,” says author Aaron Goldfarb, whose apartment is located along the marathon route.
Christmas City
Karlsruhe, Germany
December
Karlsruhe, dubbed the gateway to the Black Forest, transforms into Christmas City beaming with 160,000 lights, 110 decorated stalls selling snacks and crafts, Santa Claus walking along tightropes, and a 55-foot-tall mulled wine Christmas pyramid. Honor the pyramid while drinking mulled wine yourself, and try local specialties like boiled smoked pork and cabbage, and Dambedei, a human-shaped pastry.
