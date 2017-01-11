The World's 6 Most Overlooked Food Cities for Food Lovers

Singapore is also one of the world's top coffee destinations. Locals obsess over their traditional dark roast "kopi" and their pulled espresso shots. Coffee fests abound, and the districts of Jalan Besar, Kampong Glam, and Tiong Bahru (one of the most hipster 'hoods in the world) are chockablock with artisan java. Cafe-hopping is a national pastime and the scene has an Australian vibe -- many Singaporeans head down under for college and return home with a taste for flat whites and laid-back brunches -- but with a local twist (pandan cakes and salted egg yolk waffles are cafe staples).

What to do in between meals: The National Gallery offers an impressive collection of Southeast Asian art, killer in-house restaurants (think two-star French dining and elevated old-school eats), and artsy souvenirs from the museum shop. You can also snag a mind-boggling array of keepsakes -- gourmet snacks, handmade crafts, and indie publications -- at design stores like Supermama and Naiise. When the sun goes down, Singapore boasts a world-class cocktail scene, and is one of the best party cities in the world, hands down. Hit up Chinatown's many bars, where you'll find hawker stalls pouring craft brews, Tiki joints offering Caribbean rum, whiskey dens helmed by dapper Japanese barkeeps, and speakeasies specializing in gin -- the neighborhood has it all. -- Hui Wen Chin, Thrillist contributor