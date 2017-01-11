Which Airline Has the Best Frequent Flyer Program?

When it comes to choosing an airline, most of us are about as loyal as our wallets allow -- in other words, the carrier with the cheapest fare tends to get our cash. Despite this mercenary approach to air travel, it must be said that there are definite benefits to picking one airline and sticking with it, even if the prospect of figuring out which one's the best makes your head hurt.

So how the hell do we pick the best from the worst? Well, a newly released ranking by the US News & World Report claims to have cut through the fluff, evaluating the top 10 frequent flyer programs on features such as network coverage, earning and redemption values, and award flight availability. Once weighted scores (1-5) were applied to each feature, the clear winners emerged.