Get Out, Drink Up, and Celebrate in These Gay-Friendly Honeymoon Destinations

Looking to hole up in a palatial resort and luxuriate over room service for a few days? You might as well opt for the hotel that employs its own fairy godmother. Located in Adairsville, Georgia, on tranquil terrain that looks more like the English countryside than the Peach State, the Barnsley Resort was literally built on love, with a backstory befitting a fairy tale. The hotel was originally constructed in the 1840s by Godfrey Barnsley for his wife Julia, and the property would go on to be purchased and restored by a literal prince (Hubertus Fugger from Bavaria), who started the tradition of hiring a fairy-godmother-in-residence. This is someone who creates special memories for guests, like stocking Champagne in guest rooms and setting candlelit al fresco dinners, with an actual wand in-hand. Naturally, the fairy tale vibes permeate every inch of the 3,000-acre village-style resort, from private cottages and manicured gardens to horseback trails, restaurants, and the main inn itself, which looks like a Southern Downton Abbey.