Get Out, Drink Up, and Celebrate in These Gay-Friendly Honeymoon Destinations

Even though it’s become refreshingly commonplace to see LGBTQ travelers canoodling on airplanes, cruise ships, and tropical beaches, proudly strolling hand-in-hand, it can be even more relaxing to visit particularly gay-friendly destinations. Be it a peaceful respite in wine country or an energized adventure in the mountains, these are the best places in the US to book right now for your honeymoon or romantic getaway with your sweetheart.

Have the most magical honeymoon on Earth in Orlando, Florida

As cliche as it sounds, the Most Magical Place on Earth is a pretty perfect place to run to after a wedding. Not only is Walt Disney World not just for kids, it’s arguably more enjoyable as a couple, thanks to the surprising abundance of booze, the high-end restaurants, and the fact that no one in your group will need to meet a height restriction to ride Tower of Terror. Disney World has long been an advocate of gay rights, stocking its stores with tons of Pride merch, hosting same-sex couples for its “Fairy Tale Weddings” packages, and appointing an openly gay president. Disney World is a dreamy place where you can stay in utter luxury at a resort like the Grand Floridian, dine inside the Beauty and the Beast castle, and purchase bejeweled Minnie ears as the perfect souvenir.