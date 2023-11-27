Great Gifts for the Music-Obsessed Traveler in Your Life

It’s easy enough to shop for music lovers and travelers, but what do you do when your loved one holds an equal affection for tunes and globe-trotting? Maybe they plan their trips around music festivals or regularly tour with their band. Possibly they’re known for saying, “Pass me the AUX,” on every road trip. Or perhaps they just really like to travel with their earbuds blaring. If any of the above sounds like someone you know, then we’ve got you covered with a sonically inspired setlist of gifts.

Those obsessed with music likely have all the equipment at home—record players, bookshelf speakers, etc.—so why not create a way for them to catch a good tune on-the-go? And we’re not talking about those junky complimentary plane headphones. From impressively compact audio devices to protective-yet-chic festival gear, here are the best items to gift your favorite music aficionado slash jet setter.