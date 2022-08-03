Canada's Epic Wilderness Has Glamping Trip Written All Over It

While airports across the world remain complete and utter chaos, it might be time to travel somewhere closer to home. Better yet, take a road trip 2020 style, but this time without the borders being closed. In the words of Kelso, it’s time to see Canada, a “great country with its spacious skies and fruited waves of plain.” Yep, Canada is a gorgeous country with epic national parks and 62% of the world’s lakes—but even if you want to submerge yourself in nature, why rough it at a rustic campsite when you could relax in a yurt, dome, or treehouse? After the shitshow of the past couple years, you deserve some easy-to-access escapism. Here are two handfuls of glamping sites to get you inspired for a much-needed Canadian glamping trip.

Adventure Domes New Denver, British Columbia

Rates start at $190 CDN

Near the village of New Denver in BC are four Adventure Dome cabins that look like hobbit houses, only you’ll be much comfier than Bilbo ever was. In the summer or fall, you can wander down to Slocan Lake for a kayak adventure (it’s right there in the name!). Come wintertime, the domes are close to ski resorts like Whitewater, Red Mountain, or Revelstoke, as well as the Nakusp, Halcyon, and Ainsworth hot springs. And it’s dog-friendly, too.

Sundance Lodges Kananaskis Country, Alberta

Rates start at $89 CDN

Ever dreamed of sleeping in a tepee? Sundance Lodges in between Calgary and Banff (a.k.a. arguably the prettiest part of Canada) has some off-grid canvas Sioux tepees and trapper’s tents with single or double beds and wood floors. The tents are a little more rustic than some other glamping spots on this list, but you can rent bedding, towels, and cooking utensils, and there are on-site hot showers as well as flush toilets.

Lake Glamping with Private Beach Anderson Lake, British Columbia

Rates start at $195 CDN

Glamping search engine Hipcamp offers a glorious lakeside yurt with a king-sized bed and its own skylight—and the best part is, you get the whole site to yourself. The yurt overlooks little-known Anderson Lake, and a private beach is just a five-minute walk down the mountainside. If you really want to let off some steam, you can go au natural in a private barrel sauna for an extra fee.

Long-Point Eco Adventures Turkey Point, Ontario

Rates start at $149.95 CDN

Whether you’re a family, a big group, or a couple, this glamping resort has everything covered. First off, each cabin is gorgeous. Options include a 150-year-old farmhouse, cluster of pod cabins, or a huge log cabin that can fit 11 people. The resort also has plenty to do, with activities like ax throwing, zip-lining, kayak tours, and its own restaurant.

Heartwood Farm & Cidery Erin, Ontario

Rates start at $200 CDN

Just outside of Toronto, this small farm will make you want to drop everything and start your own. Over 42 acres, Val and Brent’s farm does ​​regenerative farming with chickens, goats, and piglets (that you can cuddle!). They also have a sugar beach and their own orchard from which they make craft cider. The accommodation itself is lovely, too, with a queen-sized bed, bedside tables, and a furnished patio.

Parc Omega Montebello, Quebec

Rates from $559 CDN

You can go full Stark mode and sleep with actual wolves at Parc Omega—well, at least in view of them. Fully-equipped luxury cabins have floor to ceiling windows, so you can eat your bowl of cereal as you watch wolves graze just outside. Or go on a car safari to see deer, bison, boar, and turkeys.

Meska Outdoors Turner Valley, Alberta

Rates start at $219 CDN

Booking site Campspot offers Meska Outdoors, which has turnkey glamping tents just outside an artist village. Each tented canvas has its own couch and there’s a concierge service to direct you towards some hikes and activities in the area. Big bonus: There’s a distillery and a German-style brewery two minutes from the campsite.

Glamp Camp Waterborough, New Brunswick

Rates start at $179 Canadian

Glamp Camp has panoramic views over Grand Lake, but what really makes it stand out is its kitsch. Each of the 10 stargazer domes on the 90-acre site have their own themes like “hashtag millennial,” “I’m so fancy,” and James Bond-themed “007.” You also get access to your own private wood-fired hot tub for an extra charge.

True North Destinations Cape Breton, Nova Scotia

Rates from $200 CDN

Along the Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail, True North Destinations has huge domes for those who wouldn’t be caught dead on a camping mat. Its floor-to-ceiling bay windows, a wraparound deck, and your own personal hot tub are the height of luxury. Plus, the 5-star resort even has its own smoothie bar.

Treetop Haven Mount Tryon, Prince Edward Island

Rates from $210 CDN

Over Canada’s longest bridge in its cutest province, Treetop Haven has five elevated glamping domes and a couple of cabins in a fifty-acre forest. No matter which one you pick, each site comes with a deck, hot tub, and a fully-equipped kitchen. There are striking red sand beaches and hikes nearby as well, and some breweries and charming colorful villages.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat!