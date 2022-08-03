Canada's Epic Wilderness Has Glamping Trip Written All Over It
Escapism without the survival-ism.
While airports across the world remain complete and utter chaos, it might be time to travel somewhere closer to home. Better yet, take a road trip 2020 style, but this time without the borders being closed. In the words of Kelso, it’s time to see Canada, a “great country with its spacious skies and fruited waves of plain.”
Yep, Canada is a gorgeous country with epic national parks and 62% of the world’s lakes—but even if you want to submerge yourself in nature, why rough it at a rustic campsite when you could relax in a yurt, dome, or treehouse? After the shitshow of the past couple years, you deserve some easy-to-access escapism.
Here are two handfuls of glamping sites to get you inspired for a much-needed Canadian glamping trip.
New Denver, British Columbia
Rates start at $190 CDN
Near the village of New Denver in BC are four Adventure Dome cabins that look like hobbit houses, only you’ll be much comfier than Bilbo ever was. In the summer or fall, you can wander down to Slocan Lake for a kayak adventure (it’s right there in the name!). Come wintertime, the domes are close to ski resorts like Whitewater, Red Mountain, or Revelstoke, as well as the Nakusp, Halcyon, and Ainsworth hot springs. And it’s dog-friendly, too.
Kananaskis Country, Alberta
Rates start at $89 CDN
Ever dreamed of sleeping in a tepee? Sundance Lodges in between Calgary and Banff (a.k.a. arguably the prettiest part of Canada) has some off-grid canvas Sioux tepees and trapper’s tents with single or double beds and wood floors. The tents are a little more rustic than some other glamping spots on this list, but you can rent bedding, towels, and cooking utensils, and there are on-site hot showers as well as flush toilets.
Anderson Lake, British Columbia
Rates start at $195 CDN
Glamping search engine Hipcamp offers a glorious lakeside yurt with a king-sized bed and its own skylight—and the best part is, you get the whole site to yourself. The yurt overlooks little-known Anderson Lake, and a private beach is just a five-minute walk down the mountainside. If you really want to let off some steam, you can go au natural in a private barrel sauna for an extra fee.
Turkey Point, Ontario
Rates start at $149.95 CDN
Whether you’re a family, a big group, or a couple, this glamping resort has everything covered. First off, each cabin is gorgeous. Options include a 150-year-old farmhouse, cluster of pod cabins, or a huge log cabin that can fit 11 people. The resort also has plenty to do, with activities like ax throwing, zip-lining, kayak tours, and its own restaurant.
Erin, Ontario
Rates start at $200 CDN
Just outside of Toronto, this small farm will make you want to drop everything and start your own. Over 42 acres, Val and Brent’s farm does regenerative farming with chickens, goats, and piglets (that you can cuddle!). They also have a sugar beach and their own orchard from which they make craft cider. The accommodation itself is lovely, too, with a queen-sized bed, bedside tables, and a furnished patio.
Montebello, Quebec
Rates from $559 CDN
You can go full Stark mode and sleep with actual wolves at Parc Omega—well, at least in view of them. Fully-equipped luxury cabins have floor to ceiling windows, so you can eat your bowl of cereal as you watch wolves graze just outside. Or go on a car safari to see deer, bison, boar, and turkeys.
Turner Valley, Alberta
Rates start at $219 CDN
Booking site Campspot offers Meska Outdoors, which has turnkey glamping tents just outside an artist village. Each tented canvas has its own couch and there’s a concierge service to direct you towards some hikes and activities in the area. Big bonus: There’s a distillery and a German-style brewery two minutes from the campsite.
Waterborough, New Brunswick
Rates start at $179 Canadian
Glamp Camp has panoramic views over Grand Lake, but what really makes it stand out is its kitsch. Each of the 10 stargazer domes on the 90-acre site have their own themes like “hashtag millennial,” “I’m so fancy,” and James Bond-themed “007.” You also get access to your own private wood-fired hot tub for an extra charge.
Cape Breton, Nova Scotia
Rates from $200 CDN
Along the Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail, True North Destinations has huge domes for those who wouldn’t be caught dead on a camping mat. Its floor-to-ceiling bay windows, a wraparound deck, and your own personal hot tub are the height of luxury. Plus, the 5-star resort even has its own smoothie bar.
Mount Tryon, Prince Edward Island
Rates from $210 CDN
Over Canada’s longest bridge in its cutest province, Treetop Haven has five elevated glamping domes and a couple of cabins in a fifty-acre forest. No matter which one you pick, each site comes with a deck, hot tub, and a fully-equipped kitchen. There are striking red sand beaches and hikes nearby as well, and some breweries and charming colorful villages.