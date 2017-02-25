Travel

The Mexican-Style Grasshopper Tacos You Have to Try When You're in South Beach

If you're even thinking of being in Miami, check out the rest of our DestiNATION: Miami guide. It's stacked with expert advice from locals on what to eat, where to drink, and what to do.

Eating grasshoppers seems like one of those things your mom threatened you with when you complained about broccoli. Like, "You should be grateful, some kids in Mexico have to eat insects." Of course, if those kids were eating Steven Santana's chapulines tacos at Taquiza, they're doing just peachy, thanks.

Get past the idea that you're dining on bugs, and you're in for a treat. Santana says moves like this set his South Beach taco joint apart. "I wanted to do something hyper-traditional, but also exotic, like you wouldn't find at your local taco shop," he says. "These might seem weird, but it's a pretty standard ingredient (in Mexico)."

The taco is crafted from hand-ground blue masa tortillas, made almost-to-order in Santana's tiny kitchen. They're then plastered with a layer of fresh guacamole. Once that's set, a chef throws some already-dead grasshoppers in a frying pan, tosses them on the tortilla, and tops it off with a dash of Tajin seasoning and some roasted cherry tomato sauce. The result tastes like smoky, salty rice crisps served on a bed of creamy guac. Just try not to think too hard about those little fibers that get stuck in your teeth. -- Matt Meltzer, Thrillist contributor

