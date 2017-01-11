The 10 Best Group Vacation Destinations

Charlotte, North Carolina

Where to stay: This 8,000sq ft stone house has plenty of space to crash with six bedrooms, walnut floors, and a big-ass swimming pool. Rent it with your friends for $305/night.

Carpe Diem: Go on a private safari at the Lazy 5 Ranch, where you can cruise along and view exotic animals of all stripes (giraffes, ostriches, rhinos, etc.), and some animals of literally all stripes (zebras). Or, if a languid expedition in your own car is too chill for some of your crew, have them rev their engines at Victory Lane Karting. This spot is unlike whatever lame go-kart you’ve already tried -- it’s “European style,” and that (apparently) means its whips use Honda GX 270 RH 9HP, non-governed engines, which average 45 mph, so get ready to strap on a helmet.

Carpe Noctem: A trip to Charlotte is a total waste if your gang doesn't eat themselves silly touring the city's dynamic food scene. If you need a starting point, definitely make plans to eat Carolina-style BBQ at Midwood Smokehouse; their brisket is so good, and not remotely lean (which is why it’s very good). Check out TILT if you’re feeling flossy and want some dirty dancing in a chandelier-dangling club -- just look fresh, as there’s a strict dress code. If your posse’s not keen on the clerb, sip martinis at 300 East, or hit the Moosehead Grill, a bar that inhabits an iconic American red-roofed building (it was formerly a Pizza Hut).

Bonus group activity: Head over to the 500-acre US National Whitewater Center, the largest manmade whitewater river in the world. Other activities there: zip-lining, kayaking, and rock climbing.