The American Cities That Put on the Sexiest, Wildest Halloween

Los Angeles, California

What makes it unique: Everyone who lives here came from somewhere else to become someone else. That didn't work out, so Halloween is their best second chance.

Nowhere else in America has so many people whose literal job it is to create horror effects, and the city goes in hard with the haunted houses. Theme parks like Knott's Berry Farm and Magic Mountain turn to the dark side, as do escape rooms, and other more staid attractions: The Queen Mary, for instance, is packed with mazes and themed bars. But there's also no better city in America to flip your identity completely. Go on a Pretty Woman-style shopping spree at one of the city's countless costume shops, devise an alter ego, and join the half-million revelers romping around the West Hollywood Carnaval. You'll be parading down the boulevard with the bawdy and proud. After all, this is a city full of chiseled aspiring celebrities (complete with extensive wardrobes and impeccable makeup skills). Just as trippy is the official Dia de los Muertos celebration: Paint your face as a calavera skull and festoon your head with feathers and florals to honor the dead while marching with mariachi bands and Aztec dancers in full regalia.