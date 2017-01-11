The Best, Most Beautiful Hikes in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Brockway Mountain

Copper Harbor

Brockway Mountain Drive is a roughly 9-mile scenic drive to the top of the 1,328ft (720ft above Lake Superior) mountain. At the top of the mountain, you'll have a panoramic view of Lake Superior, Lake Medora, Mount Baldy, Lake Bailey, Copper Harbor, and Eagle Harbor, but it's also worth getting out of your car along the drive at the Brockway Mountain Audubon Sanctuary trailhead, a moderate and clearly marked 1.6-mile trail through the woods on the east side of the mountain.

Mount Baldy

Eagle Harbor

Hate the crowds at Brockway Mountain? Skip them and head to Mount Baldy, where the lack of a paved road to the top and a 3-mile uphill hike to the summit means that only the truly committed hikers make the trek.