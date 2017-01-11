The World's Most Epic Places for Hiking + Drinking

Pairing up your favorite things is normally a great thing. Watching sports and drinking. Listening to music and drinking. Cooking and drinking. Which is why hiking and drinking has always worked well for those who like venturing outside and further afield.

When embarking on those long escapades, it's normal to prep a handy hip flask with a spot of rum, or to even pack a fine wine for when the conditions are just right. But what if you fix a destination that produces your preferred tipple, such that you can fully immerse yourself in the culture and customs that go into manufacturing that special beverage. These are the best experiences -- ones that allow your whole body to enjoy the process, while also getting philosophical with some of the best drinks the world has to offer. So here's to the best spots for hiking and drinking. Or hriking. Or hinking. Or something.