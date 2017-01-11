The World's Most Beautiful Hotel Pool Views

Ahhhh, the hotel pool. Sometimes it's a venue for the craziest parties in the world. Sometimes it's a place where weird people from Nevada drink canned beer and watch their kids play with float toys while trying to recruit you to a religious cult. It's a mixed bag. But whether you're surrounded by supermodels or super-weirdos, there are some pools around the world with views that will ensure you forget both.

From an infinity pool on the African savannah to a rooftop number with a skyline shot of NYC, here are 18 of the sweetest hotel pool views on the planet.