The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

Best Western

Ideal for infrequent domestic travelers who want points that don't expire

Major brands: All Best Westerns including Plus and Premier

Pros: Points never expire and are redeemable across brands

Cons: Purchased points are marked up 16% (though that's still relatively low)

Reward value per $100 spent: $9.66

For domestic travelers, Best Western is your second-best bet. Like Wyndham, it allows points to be redeemed among all its various brands, and rewards the same number of points no matter where you stay. Best Western is also the only rewards program where points don't expire due to inactivity. That makes it a solid option if you travel irregularly -- or if you find yourself dating someone too prissy to stay at Best Westerns, you can hold on to those points until you break up! For comparison's sake, a quarter of all loyalty programs have points that expire within a year, including Hilton, IHG, and Starwood. The rest expire between 18 months and two years.